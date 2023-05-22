Game-Changing Web3 Freelance App Nears $1 Million Milestone

The contemporary landscape of work is experiencing a seismic shift as more people globally embrace freelancing.

This marked shift toward flexible work-from-home and hybrid employment is fuelled by quickly advancing technology and worker preference, making remote work increasingly viable and transforming how companies operate.

The surge in demand for freelancers is reflected in the rise of digital platforms offering opportunities for independent professionals. These platforms, including the newly launched freelance app, DeeLance, play a critical role in this new era of work, providing much-needed links between companies and the expanding global pool of freelance talent.

DeeLance distinguishes itself as a next-generation freelance app by leveraging the power of Web3 to enhance the experience for both freelancers and their clients. As it enters the freelancing space, it seeks to improve on the legacy of Web2 platforms, tackling inherent issues such as slow payment processes and high fees.

The DeeLance Solution: A Fresh Perspective on Freelancing

The Covid-19 crisis has exponentially accelerated the trend toward remote work, with 2023 looking like a significant year for freelancers. This shift toward flexible work arrangements is no fleeting phenomenon.

According to a recent study by Fiverr, approximately 78% of companies will lean heavily on the freelance workforce, capitalizing on the ease of integration facilitated by post-pandemic remote policies.

1.Three years ago today, I walked into my day job in finance with a newly published debut novel and a handful of freelance editing clients amid the chaos and lockdowns of Covid. And I quit. To write full time. — Kate Seger (@katesegerauthor) May 18, 2023

Freelancers have become instrumental in filling critical talent gaps, an issue that has seen major corporations increasingly embrace full-time freelancers. This trend isn’t restricted to the United States, where full-time freelancing grew by 59%, but is also visible globally.

For example, 80% of corporate requests from Danish company Jelber specified full-time freelancers, emphasizing the growing acceptance and need for freelancers in the global corporate world.

DeeLance is a freelance app designed with the evolving needs of freelancers and their clients in mind. By incorporating Web3 technology, DeeLance addresses challenges posed by traditional freelancing platforms.

The app has launched a presale of its native $DLANCE crypto token, which has already reached $988,000, demonstrating the excitement and confidence in this new player in the freelancing industry.

The $DLANCE price will gradually increase over the next four stages ahead of the anticipated listing price across major crypto exchanges of $0.057. This approach presents a considerable potential return for those investing during these early stages.

Embracing Web3: The Future of Freelancing

The DeeLance freelance app offers an alternative way to conceptualize freelance workspaces. It introduces the idea of a metaverse to the industry – a blockchain-powered, work-focused digital space.

The metaverse will allow for a seamless and effective interaction between freelancers and employers, providing a digital environment that, when combined with Web3 tools, promotes transparency and security while also keeping fees relatively low.

With a firm belief in the benefits of the blockchain, DeeLance will address common challenges in digital freelancing, including copyright infringement and payment fraud.

The DeeLance freelance app takes an original approach to facilitating interactions between freelancers and employers. Users will be able to engage within the DeeLance metaverse to socialize, work, and earn, all while taking advantage of the unique benefits provided by blockchain technology.

Hey DeeLancers! ‍ Explore, work, and earn with DeeLance! Experience transparency, low fees, and fast payments

Acquire Metaverse land and offices

Get work ownership with NFTs ‍ Join $DLANCE Presale now! ⬇️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN#crypto #Token #Blockchain pic.twitter.com/LMSPrhrXs0 — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 22, 2023

From the easy signup process to its low fees, DeeLance goes the extra mile to make the freelancer’s journey smoother. Its features are designed to support and empower freelancers, thereby making the freelance app an enticing prospect for professionals across diverse fields.

$DLANCE: Investing in the Future of Freelancing

DeeLance will allow users to leverage the $DLANCE token as the platform’s native currency. This utility token will be crucial for transactions within the metaverse.

With the growing popularity of the platform on social media and the rising adoption rate, the potential of DeeLance and the $DLANCE token is an increasingly popular topic among market analysts. As DeeLance’s user base expands, $DLANCE holders may expect to benefit from the token’s growing utility and demand.

By focusing on solving the inherent issues in traditional freelance platforms, DeeLance has positioned itself as a strong contender in the freelancing market. The success of the $DLANCE presale, its unique approach to tokenization of freelance work, and its crypto-powered metaverse all contribute to its growing reputation.

