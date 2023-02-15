GainSpot: Where all Investors are CEOs

GainSpot is the latest project from BlockRock. Keeping in line with BlockRock’s mission to nurture a new way of thinking about investing and community involvement, GainSpot gives investors the opportunity to become both an investor and a CEO. The project changes the way we have known transparency and community engagement with a focus on the common good.

The first-of-its-kind approach has resonated with the audience, as revealed by the massive reception of the GainSpot private presale that started on January 10th. The presale sold 350 million GAIN$ tokens and secured 400 BNB without Marketing within four days of going live. GAIN$ token is now available for purchase on PancakeSwap.

The Web3 model of investment and community engagement

Let’s talk about BlockRock first and see how GainSpot takes its vision forward. BlockRock is a fully community-driven, transparent crypto project with their own BRO$ token. That essentially means that every BRO$ token holder and investor is at the same time the CEO of the project. Their ideas go into the making of the project and its products. They shape the future of BlockRock.

It represents a new way of thinking about investing and community involvement that can radically change the way people join forces for common goals. By distributing the power among multiple small players rather than a few rich ones, the project keeps its foundation healthy and inclusive. Whether you’re a small or big investor, you can influence the project. You don’t have to pay the price for the decisions of a few. BlockRock’s goal is not just to make an impact in the crypto world, but also across different traditional industries.

GainSpot is a new project launched by the BlockRock community. Like BlockRock, GainSpot is a community-driven and highly transparent crypto project that operates on the same successful system as BlockRock.

So, why a new project?

GainSpot is set apart by its focus on smaller and riskier projects, tapping into the core of Web3. The primary goal of the project is to build a community portfolio with many small, innovative projects. The community comes together to discover profitable projects and opportunities. Here too, the members play a central role in governance, with full control over all decisions and developments.

GAIN$ token fuels GainSpot

GAIN$ is the native cryptocurrency of the GainSpot ecosystem. The transaction fees generated with every purchase and sale of the community-driven digital asset are used to fund investments and further development of the project.

A key highlight of the GAIN$ token is its community integration. The community plays an integral role in determining how the funds are used. The project encourages community members to make suggestions on how to grow the funds, what projects to invest in, and determine the future course of the project. The model is built on the principle of mass intelligence, where the collective wisdom of the community is used to make strategic decisions.

To ensure that all members have a say in fund management and distribution, all suggestions from the community are collected in the first stage. After that, the decisions are determined in a democratic system, in line with the community’s goals and aspirations. Mass intelligence will be a critical component the system trusts to make informed decisions.

Buybacks and burns nurture GAIN$

GainSpot has implemented a robust system to sustain the value of GAIN$ in the short and long terms. The profits generated through community investments are used for buybacks and burns, which, in turn, drive the price of the token, benefitting all GAIN$ holders equally. If the community requests, the profits can also be used for reinvestment. It empowers the community to continue to grow and develop the project.

In a crowded market, GainSpot carves a unique place for itself with an innovative digital asset driven by the community. The creative use of transaction fees, community suggestions, and democratic decision-making, helps grow the GainSpot community fund and develop the project in a way that is aligned with the community’s goals and aspirations. The blockchain leverage of mass intelligence brings more informed decisions to the ecosystem and drives its long-term success.

What’s coming?

GainSpot has a lot planned for the coming months, starting with investments in farms and coins, buybacks and burns, CoinMarketCap Listing, Coingecko Listing, marketing campaigns, and a $100.000 community crypto portfolio. In the expansion phase, the number of GAIN$ holders will be raised to 5,000 and the value of the community crypto portfolio to $250,000. But the key highlight of the phase will be the release of the GainSpot app for voting. And phase-4 will see the launch on BlockRock blockchain, paving the path for the community’s future development.

The multidisciplinary BlockRock team with years of track record in cryptocurrencies, traditional finance, marketing, and business management has the potential to take GainSpot to a larger audience. Tapping into the symbiotic relationship between GainSpot and BlockRock, the democratic community will give wings to innovative blockchain projects this year.

Find out more here:

Website: https://gainspottoken.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/GainSpot