FTX Relaunch May Get Cash Infusion From VC Tribe Capital

The possibility of FTX rebooting its cryptocurrency exchange has gained attention from Tribe Capital, a venture firm willing to invest $100 million of its own money to lead off the effort.

Tribe Capital is considering injecting fresh capital into FTX in a bid to kickstart an effort to revive the platform, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Tribe co-founder Arjun Sethi discussed the informal proposal with FTX’s committee of unsecured creditors as part of a meeting back in January.

The VC firm is contemplating leading a $250 million fundraising campaign, with $100 million contributed by itself and its partners.

Tribe Capital is a private venture capital firm headquartered in San Francisco, California, that invests in seed-stage and early-stage technology companies.

It was launched by a trio of former Social Capital partners and data scientists, including Arjun Sethi, Jonathan Hsu, Ted Maidenberg, Jake Ellowitz, Brendan Moore, and Alexander Chee.

The VC firm had previously invested in both FTX and its US arm, FTX US. The company, with more than $1.6 billion under management, has a wide range of crypto and tech startups in its portfolio, including Kraken, Bolt, and Shiprocket.

FTX Considers a Relaunch After Recovering Over $7 Billion Assets

Last week, Andy Dietderich, an attorney for FTX, said the company is starting to think about pushing forward with an effort to restart the bankrupt crypto exchange.

The move came after the now-defunct crypto exchange managed to recover over $7.3 billion in cash and liquid crypto assets, an $800 million increase from the last report, Dietderich reportedly said at a US bankruptcy court hearing in Delaware.

At the time, the lawyer also mentioned that restarting the exchange might require outside funding or a sale of the exchange’s assets.

The latest monthly fee statements from law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, which handles the bankruptcy of FTX, also show that FTX lawyers have been exploring tax issues surrounding a potential reboot of the exchange as well as the cybersecurity implications and testing user experience, Bloomberg reported.

It is worth noting that FTX’s new CEO John Ray had previously mentioned that he is open to the idea of relaunching the platform. He said at the time:

“Everything is on the table. If there is a path forward on that, then we will not only explore that, we’ll do it.”

FTX Lacked Fundamental Cybersecurity and Accounting Controls

As reported, FTX debtors have released their first report stating that the failed crypto exchange lacked fundamental accounting controls as well as experts in key areas like cybersecurity and cryptography.

Despite controlling tens of billions of dollars of assets across its various companies and operating in 250 jurisdictions, FTX Global “lacked fundamental financial and accounting controls,” the report said.

The report claimed that FTX Global had poor or near non-existent digital asset management, information security, and cybersecurity controls, which exposed crypto assets under its control to a grave risk of loss, misuse, and compromise.

FTX and its group of crypto companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early November last year.

Subsequently, former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in The Bahamas after US prosecutors formally filed criminal charges against him. He was eventually extradited to the US, where he was released from jail after posting a $250 million bond in a New York court.

Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with eight criminal charges, has pleaded not guilty. He is facing more than 100 years in prison for the crimes he is accused of and is due in federal court in October.

