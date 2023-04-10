FTX Lacked Dedicated Cybersecurity Team, Defenses Non-Existent Interim Report Shows

Now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX lacked fundamental accounting controls as well as experts in key areas like cybersecurity and cryptography, according to a report by the company’s debtors.

The 45-page report, published Sunday, discusses control failures by FTX and its group of companies in key areas, including management and governance, finance and accounting, information security, and cybersecurity.

Despite controlling tens of billions of dollars of assets across its various companies and operating in 250 jurisdictions, FTX Global “lacked fundamental financial and accounting controls,” the report said.

In December last year, John Ray III, who took over from Bankman-Fried as CEO of FTX after its collapse, revealed that the exchange used QuickBooks, an accounting software package aimed at small to medium-sized businesses, for recordkeeping.

The report is based on the review of terabytes of electronic data and communications, more than one million documents, and interviews conducted with 19 former FTX Group employees, among other information.

It is the first released by FTX debtors since the unprecedented collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire in November last year, which saw billions of dollars in customer funds lost.

Non-Existence of Cybersecurity Controls Exposed FTX Assets to Risk of Loss

The report said that FTX Global had poor or near non-existent digital asset management, information security, and cybersecurity controls, which exposed crypto assets under its control to a grave risk of loss, misuse, and compromise.

Specifically, it claimed that these security failures led to the exchange’s hack in mid-November, which saw more than $600 million siphoned from FTX’s crypto wallets.

The report also alleged that FTX had “no dedicated personnel” in cybersecurity, leaving such matters in the hands of Nishad Singh and Gary Wang, who lacked the experience and training to handle the firm’s complex cybersecurity needs.

Likewise, there was an utter lack of controls related to the management of private keys and seed phrases, with the platform failing to “implement basic, widely accepted security controls to protect crypto assets,” the report said.

For instance, private keys for over $100 million in Ethereum assets were stored in plain text without encryption on an FTX Group server.

In another example, single-signature-based keys that controlled access to billions of dollars in crypto assets were stored in AWS Secrets Manager or a password vault, each accessible by numerous employees.

Furthermore, many private keys were stored without backup procedures, meaning funds would be permanently lost if the associated key was lost.

“In this report, we provide details on our findings that FTX Group failed to implement appropriate controls in areas that were critical for safeguarding cash and crypto assets,” Ray said in a comment.

FTX Failure Rooted in “Incompetence and Greed” of Top Executives

FTX’s spectacular collapse was rooted in the “hubris, incompetence, and greed” of Bankman-Fried and his inner circle, which included Singh and Wang, the report said.

“Despite the public image it sought to create of a responsible business, the FTX Group was tightly controlled by a small group of individuals who showed little interest in instituting an appropriate oversight or control framework,” Ray said.

The report added that these individuals “stifled dissent, commingled and misused corporate and customer funds, lied to third parties about their business, joked internally about their tendency to lose track of millions of dollars in assets,” causing FTX Group to collapse as swiftly as it had grown.

Following the collapse of FTX, Bankman-Fried was arrested in The Bahamas after US prosecutors formally filed criminal charges against him. He was eventually extradited to the US, where he was released from jail after posting a $250 million bond in a New York court.

Three members of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle have already pleaded guilty and pledged to cooperate with officials. These include Singh, Wang, and the former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison.

However, Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with eight criminal charges, has pleaded not guilty. He is facing more than 100 years in prison for the crimes he is accused of and is due in federal court in October.

Read More: