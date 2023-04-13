FTX Has Tracked $7.3 Billion of Assets in New Hope For Depositors

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has impressively recovered over $7.3 billion in cash and liquid crypto assets, increasing by more than $800 million since January.

According to FTX attorney Andy Dietderich, the company is now starting to contemplate its future after devoting months to resource collection and understanding the issues that occurred under the leadership of indicted ex-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty.

The Road to Redemption: FTX’s Possible Reopening

FTX is currently in negotiations with stakeholders to explore options for restarting its crypto exchange.

A decision on this matter may be reached within the current quarter.

Dietderich, however, provided few details on what a reboot might entail for FTX customers whose crypto deposits have been locked up during the bankruptcy case.

Newly-appointed CEO John Ray has shed light on improper fund transfers and inadequate accounting practices at the defunct crypto exchange. Ray has described the situation as a “complete failure” of controls.

Interestingly, FTX customers in Japan have been the only ones able to withdraw any funds so far. Dietderich attributes this to Japan’s relatively robust crypto regulations.

FTX is repotedly considering re-launching its exchange. I am now going to light myself on fire. pic.twitter.com/mj9QPQAu7O — Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA (@GRDecter) April 12, 2023

The Challenge: Raising Capital to Restart the Exchange

Dietderich highlights that FTX would need significant capital to restart its crypto exchange, as the existing customer interface had little connection to the actual movement of money behind the scenes.

He explains that the app may have worked beautifully, but in reality, it was a façade.

Restarting the exchange might necessitate external funding or a sale of the exchange’s assets, but things could be in motion now FTX is working on a preliminary Chapter 11 plan to provide the company with a route out of bankruptcy.

FTX intends to file the plan by July, although many details will need ironing out as creditors vie for their share of the company’s assets. FTX does not anticipate any Chapter 11 plan approval before the second quarter of 2024.

As FTX ponders its future and considers reopening, the journey towards redemption begins. The upcoming months will be crucial for the crypto exchange as it navigates bankruptcy and explores the possibility of a second chance in the crypto world.

RELATED: