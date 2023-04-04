Freelance Marketplace Uses Metaverse the Right Way – Why DeeLance Is Best Presale for 10x Gains

DeeLance aims to revolutionize the recruitment industry by providing a blockchain and web3-powered platform that connects employers to freelancers in a more efficient, faster, and cost-effective manner.

The innovative platform’s native token, $DLANCE, has raised over $43,000 in its ongoing presale in just five days, indicating strong interest from global investors.

With the skyrocketing growth of the metaverse and the $761 billion recruitment industry, $DLANCE is tipped to generate 10x gains for early adopters.

Oversight of DeeLance Ecosystem

DeeLance is a pioneering decentralized freelancing and recruitment platform that connects employers and creatives in a Web3 environment to interact and exchange services for payment.

The platform’s native token, $DLANCE, powers the overall transaction in the ecosystem.

Before the advent of DeeLance, there’ve been recurring loopholes and challenges in using traditional freelancing platforms, including Upwork and Fiverr.

These issues range from inconsistent employment, lack of payment transparency, and limited contract ownership.

DeeLance is offering a stellar recruitment platform and non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace in the metaverse.

The platform takes away the hectic hiring process, which has become the norm in traditional recruitment platforms.

DeeLance provides clients with an intuitive profile that mirrors their reputation and previous work from freelancers. This will enable employers to select the best candidate for their objectives and services.

Additionally, DeeLance offers competitive commissions for users. Employers are charged a 2% fee for every hire and 10% for freelancers, which is significantly less than the 20% commission charged by Upwork and Fiver.

NFT Integration to Decrease Digital Theft

Digital theft is common on traditional freelance platforms. However, with DeeLance, employers and freelancers are protected.

Freelancers can convert their work into tokenized non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and once the service is approved and payment is made, they release all rights and give full ownership to the client.

The NFT integration also enables employers to have ownership of services paid for via blockchain verification.

Experience a new level of transparency and security with #DeeLance – the platform that connects job seekers and freelancers in a highly secured ecosystem. ‍ Visit: https://t.co/SllWxefpkj #web3 #DigitalMarketing #Cryptocurrencies pic.twitter.com/Bqv6M5uHfn — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 2, 2023

This builds transparency, confidence, and authority in the eyes of employers and freelancers.

Freelancers will feel safe as their work is fully protected via NFT – while employers are certain to get full ownership of service once payment is made.

Interact With the Metaverse

DeeLance uses the metaverse to make it easier for employers to connect with and find the right freelancer.

It can also be used to schedule a virtual interview via a unique NFT avatar where employers and freelancers can discuss and agree on a potential deal.

The platform’s metaverse is open to everyone – there is no regional discrimination, and employers and freelancers are represented via their avatars.

Additionally, Freelancers can advertise their portfolios to entice employers and collaborate with other freelancers based in the same service niche.

DeeLance also provides freelancers with a spate of tools required to kick off their freelancing journey and earn great incentives in the form of fiat or crypto.

Traditional platforms such as Fiverr and Upwork can take up to 10 days to release payments into freelancers’ accounts, but DeeLance offers immediate cash payout.

Users can also opt to receive crypto payments to avert the foreign exchange rate cost.

Overall, DeeLance is the future of the recruitment industry as it connects employers to freelancers in seconds.

$DLANCE Is Selling Fast – Limited Opportunity to Invest in the Future of Metaverse and the Recruitment Sector

$DLANCE, the native token of the Web3-powered freelance and recruitment platform, is on presale and has raised an impressive $43,000 from investors in less than a week.

Ready to join the freelancing revolution? DeeLance Presale is now live! Get in early and secure your $DLANCE tokens today. Visit https://t.co/dVfIryjqfA to invest in the future #DeeLance #Web3 #presale #crypto pic.twitter.com/q8MTWDhbFw — DeeLance (@deelance_com) March 30, 2023

As of press time, the metaverse token is at its first presale stage and sells at $0.025 USDT per token. However, the price will increase to $0.027 in stage two and $0.030 USDT in stage three

Buy DeeLance Now.

Related News