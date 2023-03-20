Founders Risk Management 101 – After SVB, Why Startups Must Keep Their Cash in More Than One Bank

Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and Silvergate all went bankrupt last week and were forced to cease operations. In addition to this, Credit Suisse has been acquired by UBS after completely imploding. This has caused many startups who were banking with the firm to reconsider their strategies for capital allocation, since it now appears obvious that one can’t trust banks to be responsible.

Startups should not trust banks with all their capital

One of the main lessons of the past week is that companies should not trust banks with the entirety of their capital, since this risks their entire business.

As Tim Draper has reiterated several times, those startups who don’t have at least a small allocation to Bitcoin risk not being able to pay their staff when banks collapse – holding just a small allocation in Bitcoin can be the difference between life and death for a startup.

As a response to much of the activity over the past few days, many startups are choosing to store capital with several different banks rather than just one bank, since although this increases the likelihood of losing some money it means they are less likely to lose all of it.

You still don't get it.

The Fed is devaluing the dollar.

It's what Dalio predicted: monetization of the debt.

All the wars "paid" for in an orgy of printing.

Dollars worth toilet paper on the other end.

This isn't about making money at all.

It's about getting innocents to Bitcoin… https://t.co/MokRZHoE7j pic.twitter.com/coWRYJyGCP — Balaji (@balajis) March 20, 2023

The Federal Reserve will bail out larger banks – startups should move funds there

Janet Yellen has made it clear from the events of last week that only banks that are deemed a “systemic risk” to the financial system are eligible to be bailed out.

This means that those who have a large enough AUM are “too big to fail” and deposits cannot lose money with them in nominal terms.

This creates an incentive for banks runs at every small bank in the US, since there is no reason to hold one’s assets with a smaller bank that is only insured up to $250k when larger banks will inevitably be bailed out in their entirety.

