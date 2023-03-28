Crypto News

Former Coinbase Manager Guilty of Insider Dealing is Crypto’s Latest Hope to Kill SEC Securities Charges

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJoel Frank Last updated:

Major crypto industry players hoping to undermine the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) efforts to regulate the sector have pegged their hopes to an unlikely lawsuit.

Earlier this year, former Coinbase manager Ishan Wahi pled guilty to an insider trading tipping scheme that netted him and his associates a massive $1.5 million in profits.

He is likely to spend a few years in prison and then be deported, but prior to his sentencing, a conclusion needs to be reached in his ongoing battle with the SEC.

The SEC is charging Wahi over what they allege is the insider trading of assets that are actually securities.

Wahi and his lawyers are seeking an early dismissal of the SEC’s case, arguing that the assets in question aren’t securities.

Wahi’s insider trading lawsuit has thus become an unlikely battleground between the SEC, which has openly stated that it views most cryptocurrencies as securities that thus fall within its regulatory umbrella and those (i.e. most in the crypto industry) who see cryptocurrencies is something else.

Wahi vs SEC to Have Big Impact on US Crypto Regulation Landscape

Major crypto industry players like Coinbase, the largest US-based crypto exchange, will be rooting for Wahi to win against the SEC.

That’s because if the SEC wins and the securities traded illegally by Wahi and his associates are deemed securities, that would imply that Coinbase has listed and allowed trade in unregistered securities on its platform.

That would hand the SEC ammunition to go after Coinbase for operating as an unregistered securities exchange.

In fact, the SEC already is going after Coinbase. The agency issued a much anticipated Wells Notice to the exchange last week warning that it could soon open enforcement action against it over the listing of what it views are unregistered securities on its platform.

The implications go beyond just Coinbase. If the SEC succeeds in labelling selected cryptocurrencies as securities, this could have an impact on all exchanges operating in the US, and a profound impact on said securities.

Such crypto securities would likely be delisted across all US crypto platforms, which would be a catastrophe for their price outlooks.

The US-based Digital Chamber of Commerce and Blockchain Association have both filed briefs arguing against the SEC’s position in the Wahi lawsuit.

Related Articles

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
  • Secure, Reliable and Anonymous Voting
  • Rug Pull Proof - 90% of Tokens Available in Presale
  • Accumulate Voting Power by Staking $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Joel Frank.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Joel Frank

Since graduating with a degree in economics in the UK in 2018, Joel has worked as a financial market/cryptocurrency analyst. Joel firmly believes that emerging crypto technology will transform the world for the better through the facilitation of decentralization. Joel has written for a variety of cryptocurrency and financial market media…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!