Former Coinbase Manager Guilty of Insider Dealing is Crypto’s Latest Hope to Kill SEC Securities Charges

Major crypto industry players hoping to undermine the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) efforts to regulate the sector have pegged their hopes to an unlikely lawsuit.

Earlier this year, former Coinbase manager Ishan Wahi pled guilty to an insider trading tipping scheme that netted him and his associates a massive $1.5 million in profits.

He is likely to spend a few years in prison and then be deported, but prior to his sentencing, a conclusion needs to be reached in his ongoing battle with the SEC.

The SEC is charging Wahi over what they allege is the insider trading of assets that are actually securities.

Wahi and his lawyers are seeking an early dismissal of the SEC’s case, arguing that the assets in question aren’t securities.

Wahi’s insider trading lawsuit has thus become an unlikely battleground between the SEC, which has openly stated that it views most cryptocurrencies as securities that thus fall within its regulatory umbrella and those (i.e. most in the crypto industry) who see cryptocurrencies is something else.

Wahi vs SEC to Have Big Impact on US Crypto Regulation Landscape

Major crypto industry players like Coinbase, the largest US-based crypto exchange, will be rooting for Wahi to win against the SEC.

That’s because if the SEC wins and the securities traded illegally by Wahi and his associates are deemed securities, that would imply that Coinbase has listed and allowed trade in unregistered securities on its platform.

That would hand the SEC ammunition to go after Coinbase for operating as an unregistered securities exchange.

In fact, the SEC already is going after Coinbase. The agency issued a much anticipated Wells Notice to the exchange last week warning that it could soon open enforcement action against it over the listing of what it views are unregistered securities on its platform.

The implications go beyond just Coinbase. If the SEC succeeds in labelling selected cryptocurrencies as securities, this could have an impact on all exchanges operating in the US, and a profound impact on said securities.

Such crypto securities would likely be delisted across all US crypto platforms, which would be a catastrophe for their price outlooks.

The US-based Digital Chamber of Commerce and Blockchain Association have both filed briefs arguing against the SEC’s position in the Wahi lawsuit.

Related Articles