Floki Price Falling But Love Hate Inu Meme Coin Can Pump 10x at Launch

Floki Inu, a copycat version of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin that achieved modest success in late 2021, has been falling in price recently. FLOKI/USDT was last changing hands around 0.000035, now down around 15% versus its recent highs above 0.00004 USDT when the cryptocurrency rejected a test of its 50-Day Moving Average, and now under its 21DMA as well.

FLOKI is threatening a breakout below an upwards trend channel that has been in play going all the way back to early February. A break below here could trigger a drop all the way back toward the February lows in the 0.000019 USDT area.

With Floki Inu’s near-term price prospects looking pretty grim, meme coin investors are increasingly turning towards a brand-new dog-meme-inspired crypto project called Love Hate Inu, which is currently conducting 2023’s hottest crypto token presale.

New kid-on-the-block Love Hate Inu could offer a much better risk-reward than existing alternative meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Floki Inu according to some observers, given that it powers a revolutionary new vote-to-earn (V2E) social media polling platform that many think will catch fire in 2023.

Love Hate Inu Set to Revolutionize Blockchain Voting

Web3 start-up’s crypto-powered vote-to-earn social polling platform will allow users to engage in discussions and vote on the world’s most contentious, debated issues.

For example, the platform, which will be powered by Love Hate Inu’s LHINU crypto token, will allow users to have a say on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Donald Trump, as well as Andrew Tate.

How’s it going #LoveHateInu Gang! As we all know, the top member of our #Meme team #DonaldJPumpInu has been arrested! We want to know your thoughts on this breaking news! Cast your vote below and get some $LHINU today! — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 5, 2023

LHINU owners will be able to stake their tokens to get a share of the vote on each poll. The best part? Every time an LHINU owner participates in a vote, they will be financially rewarded (hence why Love Hate Inu is being referred to as “vote-to-earn”).

Listen up!#LoveHateInu means business! Stake your tokens, ✅vote in polls, earn free crypto, and get rewarded for creating custom polls! Get $LHINU and make your move now!#CryptoCommunity #AltCoins #MemeCoins — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 6, 2023

These rewards will be provided by the creator of each poll. The more tokens users stake, and the longer the vesting period, the more voting power they will be handed over each poll.

At first, Love Hate Inu will control what polls exist on the platform, though that responsibility with be handed off to the community shortly after the platform’s launch later this year. This will be done via the launch of a Vote Submission platform, where users will be able to submit their poll ideas for the community to consider.

According to Love Hate Inu’s development team, “the voting system is built on blockchain technology, ensuring the process is fair, transparent, and secure”.

️ Stake To Vote with $LHINU Tokens This staking mechanism will be secured by smart contracts.️‍♀️ ️Verifiable and anonymous voting process. No spam, no manipulation! Get $LHINU now and join the #LoveHateInu Crew! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 2, 2023

Investors can rest at ease that bots won’t be a problem on the platform. In order to vote, LHINU will need to have been staked for a minimum of 30 days, making it prohibitively expensive/difficult for vote manipulation and spam bots to take over.

Get In On the Action Now Via Love Hate Inu’s Viral Presale

To fund the development of its platform, the Love Hate Inu is currently selling its LHINU token in a presale that has already proven to be wildly successful.

Hey #LoveHateInu Crew! Don't be a fool and miss out on Stage 4 of the #Presale! Get yourself some $LHINU before the price goes up! Only a couple of days left!⏳ Whilst you're at it, let us know who you'd like to see joining the #Meme team!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 5, 2023

The presale just entered its fourth stage and has now raised a whopping more than $2.98 million in just three weeks.

Attention #LoveHateInu Gang! We have just smashed the $2.9M milestone in our #Presale We couldn't have done it without you! Brace yourself for the upcoming CEO Announcement As we are nearly at $3M! You won't want to miss this! Keep an eye out!… pic.twitter.com/p0tUNURF98 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 6, 2023

The presale’s success is unsurprising given how the start-up has also been going viral on social media. Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 33,000.

The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 14,500 members. These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks.

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.000105. But in just under eight days, that price is set to rise to $0.000115.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of around 40% by the time the presale ends.

Investors Loving LHINU’s Rug Pull Protection & Tokenomics, CEO Reveal Coming Imminently

LHINU has a total supply of 100 billion, with 90 billion of these (90%) to be sold in the presale. This is almost unheard of, with most presale projects keeping a much larger allocation in reserve for founders and early investors.

According to Love Hate Inu’s whitepaper, this “ensures the majority of the supply is distributed to community members who believe in the project”.

“Besides guaranteeing there will be no rug pull, this will create a strong foundation for the project where the community holds a real vested interest in its success”.

Love Hate Inu says it will only hold 10% of the tokens in reserve to provide liquidity, fund exchange listings and provide community rewards.

Love Hate Inu community members are super excited about when the project reaches $3 million raised, as Love Hate Inu has promised to reveal its CEO.

Yep, you heard it right. To thank our committed community, we will reveal the #LoveHateInu CEO at $3M! Watch this space and don’t miss out on the chance to grab some $LHINU below before the price increases ⤵️https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#Presale #MemeCoin #CryptoTwitter pic.twitter.com/0z1LohSjc0 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 3, 2023

The project’s CEO is scheduled to conduct a Twitter AMA (ask me anything) next Monday. Users can submit their questions here.

Be sure to mark your calendar for the Twitter Spaces AMA! Happening on Monday, April 10th at 3PM GMT, you won't want to miss it!️ Start brainstorming some thought-provoking questions!#CryptoCommunity #AltCoins #MemeCoins — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 6, 2023

Love Hate Inu also recently got a positive shout-out around the 14-minute mark on the latest episode of CryptoJamie’s popular Binance Live show.

LHINU investors should stay tuned as CryptoJamie promised that he would be giving away $500 worth of LHINU tokens sometime later this week.

LHINU to 10x After ICO?

Crypto enthusiasts are hyped at Love Hate Inu’s impressive growth prospects, given that it combines two fast-growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market.

According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”.

Love Hate Inu’s plan to launch the token on exchanges at a price of $0.000145 means that it will have a market capitalization of $14.5 million at launch. However, Love Hate Inu aims to become “the only online polling platform that truly matters”.

If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals, and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, the market cap of its LHINU token could go a lot higher.

That means the LHINU token stands a good chance of following in the footsteps of fellow gaming-focused meme coin Tamadoge (TAMA), which saw 10x gains in wake of its ICO last year.

Over the longer term, if LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.3 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $315 million and an LHINU token price of $0.00315. That 30x versus the current presale price of $0.000105.

