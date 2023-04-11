Floki and Shiba Inu DeFi Moves a Dead End as Love Hate Inu Captures Vote to Earn Excitement

In an effort to boost the utility of their respective coins, the Floki Inu and Shiba Inu meme coin crypto projects are attempting to build out decentralized finance/web3 ecosystems.

Floki Inu has already launched a gaming metaverse called Valhalla, where players are able to create, trade and interact with Floki Inu-themed non-fungible tokens and digital assets.

Shiba Inu developers, meanwhile, are currently building out their own metaverse (called SHIB: The Metaverse), which will operate on the soon-to-be-launched alpha version of Shiba Inu’s own Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution called Shibarium.

Existing Shiba Inu applications like ShibaSwap, a Shiba Inu digital asset marketplace, have already enjoyed some success.

While efforts to expand their web3 ecosystems could certainly succeed in adding utility to Shiba Inu and Floki Inu’s coins, some have warned that such moves might be a dead-end.

There is already masses of competition within the decentralized finance and metaverse areas from potentially more viable projects, some critics have warned, limiting the upside potential for Shiba and Floki Inu.

To really maximise upside, Shiba and Floki would need to come up with an entirely new concept to differentiate themselves from the masses.

This is exactly what one new dog-inspired meme coin has done. And the project is already going viral.

Enter Love Hate Inu.

What is Love Hate Inu?

Web3 startup Love Hate Inu, which is currently conducting 2023’s hottest crypto token presale, is building a revolutionary new vote-to-earn (V2E) social media polling platform that many think will catch fire in 2023.

The platform will allow users to engage in discussions and vote on the world’s most contentious, debated issues.

For example, the platform, which will be powered by Love Hate Inu’s LHINU crypto token, will allow users to have a say on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Donald Trump, as well as Andrew Tate.

LHINU owners will be able to stake their tokens to get a share of the vote on each poll. The best part? Every time an LHINU owner participates in a vote, they will be financially rewarded (hence why Love Hate Inu is being referred to as “vote-to-earn”).

These rewards will be provided by the creator of each poll. The more tokens users stake, and the longer the vesting period, the more voting power they will be handed over each poll.

Stake $LHINU, participate in polls, and earn tokens!️ Community creates polls at #LoveHateInu, giving everyone a voice. Join the funniest #Memecoin of the year today!#CryptoCommunity #AltCoins #MemeCoins — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 10, 2023

At first, Love Hate Inu will control what polls exist on the platform, though that responsibility with be handed off to the community shortly after the platform’s launch later this year. This will be done via the launch of a Vote Submission platform, where users will be able to submit their poll ideas for the community to consider.

At #LoveHateInu, you're in charge of the next poll! Our community-driven platform rewards everyone, whether you're a staker, voter, or creator. So don't miss out on Stage 4 of the #Presale and get your hands on some $LHINU today! #CryptoCommunity #AltCoins #MemeCoins — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 10, 2023

According to Love Hate Inu’s development team, “the voting system is built on blockchain technology, ensuring the process is fair, transparent, and secure”.

Investors can rest at ease that bots won’t be a problem on the platform. In order to vote, LHINU will need to have been staked for a minimum of 30 days, making it prohibitively expensive/difficult for vote manipulation and spam bots to take over.

Who is Behind the Love Hate Inu Project?

Investors can also be confident in the team behind Love Hate Inu.

The project recently unveiled its CEO, influential crypto project accelerator Carl Dawkins.

Dawkins has masterminded a number of hugely successful crypto projects in the UK, including Tamadoge, which last year delivered 10x gains to early investors.

His is also an advisor to the UK’s all-party parliamentary group on crypto and digital assets.

He recently conducted a successful Twitter Spaces AMA (ask me anything) regarding the Love Hate Inu project, which investors should check out alongside with Love Hate Inu’s website and whitepaper as part of their research before investing in the project.

Don’t Miss Out on 2023’s Hottest Crypto Presale

To fund the development of its platform, the Love Hate Inu is currently selling its LHINU token in a presale that has already proven to be wildly successful.

The presale just entered its fourth stage and has now raised a whopping more than $3.5 million in just over three weeks.

Hello #LoveHateInu Gang! Another round of insane news! We have just hit $3.5M in our #Presale A massive thank you to all our voters, followers and future creators! Join us today and be a part of the action! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins #MemeCoins pic.twitter.com/Zpl7xC0fc5 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 11, 2023

The presale’s success is unsurprising given how the start-up has also been going viral on social media. Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 33,000.

The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 14,500 members. These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks.

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.000105. But in under three days, that price is set to rise to $0.000115.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of around 40% by the time the presale ends.

Hey #LoveHateInu gang! Quick and easy tips for buying $LHINU:✅ Get it on the BSC mainnet using $BNB and $USDT

Purchase using $ETH or $USDT, click the corresponding button

Claim your tokens after the presale has ended Get some now!#MemeCoins #Presale #AltCoins — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 9, 2023

Investors Love LHINU’s Tokenomics Explained

LHINU has a total supply of 100 billion, with 90 billion of these (90%) to be sold in the presale. This is almost unheard of, with most presale projects keeping a much larger allocation in reserve for founders and early investors.

According to Love Hate Inu’s whitepaper, this “ensures the majority of the supply is distributed to community members who believe in the project”.

“Besides guaranteeing there will be no rug pull, this will create a strong foundation for the project where the community holds a real vested interest in its success”.

Love Hate Inu says it will only hold 10% of the tokens in reserve to provide liquidity, fund exchange listings and provide community rewards.

The web3 start-up currently ranks as CoinSniper’s top-voted cryptocurrency.

How High Can LHINU Go?

Crypto enthusiasts are hyped at Love Hate Inu’s impressive growth prospects, given that it combines two fast-growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market.

According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”.

Love Hate Inu’s plan to launch the token on exchanges at a price of $0.000145 means that it will have a market capitalization of $14.5 million at launch. However, Love Hate Inu aims to become “the only online polling platform that truly matters”.

If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals, and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, the market cap of its LHINU token could go a lot higher.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.3 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $315 million and an LHINU token price of $0.00315. That 33x versus the current presale price of $0.000095.

