Fiverr Valuation Improving but DeeLance Is the Freelance Marketplace to Watch, Hits $250,000

Freelancing is one of the fastest-growing career paths for the new generation of workers.

According to reports, about 38% of the global workforce are independent contractors, with the Philippines leading the charge.

Companies are also turning to these independent workers due to faster turnout, lower overhead costs, and flexible delivery time for tasks sent.

Fiverr is one such popular platform for freelancers.

The platform was created to provide opportunities for talent, allowing users to realize their brand, business, or personal goals.

With the increase in remote work and freelancing gigs, especially after COVID-19, the platform’s valuation has increased from $0.75 billion in 2019 to $1.34 billion in 2023.

However, another competitor has emerged with the aim of improving on the flaws of conventional hiring platforms like Fiverr.

This Web3 platform, DeeLance, uses blockchain technology to disrupt the freelancing economy while providing seamless and efficient services.

The innovative project is still in its early stages but has received overwhelming support from investors, raising more than $250,000 in its presale program.

DeeLance Brings Recruitment and FreeLancing to Web3

Conventional hiring platforms like Fiverr enable freelancers to work from home and earn a living.

However, they are constrained by several issues, including exorbitant costs, intellectual property contracts, and late payments.

According to IBISWorld, the global market for recruitment services is estimated to be worth $761 billion.

This represents a great opportunity for DeeLance’s business strategy.

DeeLance, a new cryptocurrency initiative, employs Web3 technologies to advance the freelancing industry.

The project aims to create a blockchain-based platform to help employers and freelancers complete tasks efficiently.

The transparency, autonomy, and quick execution times of blockchain technology are well recognized. By using technology to modernize the freelance market, it is envisioned that more employers and talented people will choose to work as independent contractors.

The web-based platform offers far more functionality than traditional freelance markets, such as low costs, quick refunds, and zero fraud.

DeeLance’s core values are ownership, simplicity, transparency, and efficiency.

These objectives will be met through lower fees than competitors, faster payment processing, and an extremely dependable escrow account system that ensures the security of funds for all parties involved in transactions.

A Multifunctional Ecosystem

The DeeLance platform offers numerous benefits to both businesses and freelancers.

Because of the Web3 component of the ecosystem, all transactions will be enabled by smart contracts, eliminating instances of missing payments or unfinished tasks.

To be paid, freelancers must fulfill all contract requirements, while employers must fund their associated escrow account to obtain their work.

Aside from this, the contracted work will be represented as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to specify intellectual property ownership. This gives paying clients complete ownership of any work they pay for and prevents freelancers from reusing completed projects.

Utilizing blockchain technology will also lessen the need for third-party interference, speed up transactions, and simplify the entire freelancer recruiting process.

Furthermore, DeeLance is creating the first metaverse designed particularly for hiring and freelancing in addition to its Web3 marketplace.

In DeeLance’s metaverse, employers and freelancers can communicate openly as avatars.

Employers can rent virtual offices to conduct meetings and interviews to expedite hiring.

Freelancers can also market their skills and connect with clients to encourage repeat business.

Invest in the Future of Freelancing With $DLANCE

$DLANCE is the native token of the revolutionary DeeLance. Although it has not yet been listed, the versatile token is selling quickly on presale, with over $255,000 raised from early investors in just a few weeks.

At the time of writing, investors can purchase the $DLANCE token for a low amount of $0.025 using Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), or credit card over the Transak payment network.

Investors who buy the token at the current price will see a paper gain of 112% when the $DLANCE coin debuts on exchanges for $0.053.

Now is the best time to participate in the $DLANCE presale and be a part of the revolution that will forever change how businesses and freelancers interact and collaborate.

