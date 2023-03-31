Fiverr Meets its Match in DeeLance – Presale Kicks Off NFT and Metaverse Pitch to Transform Recruitment

The freelancing landscape has witnessed huge growth in recent years, with a steady rise in the number of remote workers seeking flexible employment opportunities.

With projections suggesting that the global gig economy will surpass $450 billion in 2023 and the freelancing industry will exceed $12 billion by 2028, is the traditional freelance model on the verge of a major overhaul?

The freelance job market is hot, and there’s reason to believe it will only get hotter. Some recent reports predict there will be 90 million freelancers in the United States by the year 2028, comprising more than half of the entire American workforce.https://t.co/gLZ7cPL1vV — WorldatWork (@WorldatWork) August 18, 2022

One of the new contenders in the industry is DeeLance, a freelance platform that seeks to redefine the way freelancers connect with potential buyers.

The next-generation freelancing and recruitment platform is built on three key pillars: a cutting-edge NFT marketplace, a metaverse, and an innovative recruitment platform. Together, these pillars offer a comprehensive suite of tools and services designed to streamline the freelance process and create a more seamless experience for all users.

Freelance Model 2.0: Navigating the Metaverse with DeeLance

In an era where the freelance model is quickly gaining traction among professionals across the globe, the birth of web3 technology has the potential to propel the industry to new heights.

Countries like the Philippines, Pakistan, and India are leading the way in terms of the fastest-growing earnings for freelancers. As the web3 market grows, expected to reach nearly $26 billion by 2029, the e-learning and freelancing sectors can potentially become major drivers of this growth.

Harnessing the power of decentralized web3 technology, DeeLance aims to create a space where the world works together intelligently. By doing so, the platform aims to provide an entirely user-centric and fully decentralized experience. This allows buyers and sellers to have direct ownership of their work in a transparent, efficient, and secure ecosystem.

DeeCentralized Revolution: Toppling the Traditional Freelance Model

Additionally, DeeLance offers low transaction fees and instant payment solutions through the use of cryptocurrency, further enhancing the overall experience for its users.

By eliminating the need for web2-based intermediaries and centralized corporations like LinkedIn, Upwork, and Topta, web3 enables a new freelance economy where freelancers have full ownership of their work.

With its decentralized ecosystem, DeeLance seeks to keep freelancing open to everyone, regardless of their birthplace or perceived skill level. While the platform’s main focus may seem like freelancers, seller earnings also have the potential to grow due to low fees and fast crypto payments.

The platform’s aim is to create micro-communities within the metaverse where buyers and creative freelancers can meet, discuss ideas, network, and form bonds. In this persistent virtual working environment, DeeLance strives to streamline processes and make conducting business smooth and efficient with digital work ownership.

As the freelance model continues to evolve, DeeLance offers a wealth of benefits, including transparency and security, a metaverse marketplace with NFTs, a simple signup process without requiring complex information, instant cryptocurrency payments, AI chatbots for customer care, low commission fees, NDA protection for both buyers and sellers, on-chain KYC to avoid bad actors, and staff recruitment services.

Despite the advantages of freelance marketplaces, the experience can easily become plagued with numerous issues.

Freelancers often face conflicts with current platforms due to issues such as not choosing the right professional, high charges and additional costs, the prevalence of fraud sellers, and much more.

I started at https://t.co/LoSKGhnCO0 and placed some bids. I got some replies and asked me to move to telegram. Gave me a 1000$ project and i completed working whole day and night. I don't get paid. Lesson ; Those telegram Reffrerals are scam. #freelance #scams — sonuMahato (@sonuMahato221) March 31, 2023

DeeLance aims to address these issues by offering a unique solution: building a custom-built metaverse that bridges the gap between employers and freelancers.

In this metaverse, users can not only interact with one another but also experience the work environment in a virtual setting, creating a space for seamless communication and collaboration.

And by leveraging the power of NFTs, DeeLance provides a secure and transparent marketplace where users can buy, sell, and trade digital assets with ease, enhancing the overall user experience. This approach to the freelance model aims to eliminate the traditional issues faced by employers and freelancers alike.

DeeLance Dives In: Token Presale Sets the Stage for Freelance Transformation

DeeLance’s token presale was unveiled on March 30th, 2023, signaling the beginning of its journey toward transforming the freelance industry. With this presale, the platform seeks to generate funds for further development and to lay the groundwork for its foray into the world of NFTs and the metaverse.

Early bird investors have the opportunity to acquire $DLANCE at a reduced rate of $0.025 during the initial presale round. Subsequent rounds will see the price rise to $0.027 and $0.030 per $DLANCE. The total token supply amounts to 1 billion tokens.

Phase One — A total of 60,000,000 tokens are reserved for the first phase, with the goal of raising $1,500,000. Investors can snap up $DLANCE at a rate of $0.025 during this initial phase.

Phase Two — The second phase allocates 74,074,074 tokens in the pursuit of a $2,000,000 fundraising target. In this round, $DLANCE can be purchased at $0.027.

Phase Three — In the third and final phase, 83,333,333 tokens are up for grabs, with the aim of generating $2,500,000. Investors can buy $DLANCE at a cost of $0.030 during this round.

Ready to join the freelancing revolution? DeeLance Presale is now live! Get in early and secure your $DLANCE tokens today. Visit https://t.co/dVfIryjqfA to invest in the future #DeeLance #Web3 #presale #crypto pic.twitter.com/q8MTWDhbFw — DeeLance (@deelance_com) March 30, 2023

$DLANCE can be bought via ETH, USDT, or credit card.

For those who opt to use a card, ETH can be purchased and then exchanged for $DLANCE. It is crucial to ensure an adequate amount of ETH is available when you purchase in any presale to cover both the crypto purchase and the associated gas fees.

As the freelance model continues to gain momentum, DeeLance’s integration of web3 technology, the metaverse, and NFTs positions it as a strong contender in the market. As the market shifts towards a more decentralized and user-centric approach, the platform’s innovative solutions offer a promising glimpse into the future of the freelance model.

