Fiverr Acquired a New Management Tool, but This Web3 Freelancing Tool Is Still Better

Recruitment has become crucial to the profitable growth of global industries like technology, finance, and education.

However, the conventional recruitment industry faces challenges such as inconsistent employment, lack of skilled workers, and unstable payments.

This development created the rise of Web2-based platforms, notably Fiverr, which offers a seamless freelance hub that connects employers and workers, supports flexible hours, and a myriad of commercial ventures.

While this is a great improvement, these digital recruitment marketplaces still have limitations due to their web2 designs, such as high fees, lack of freelancers, and frequent bans on regions.

DeeLance, a revolutionary crypto project, has sprouted to disrupt the recruitment industry and existing freelance giants like Fiverr through its embedded Web3 technology, non-fungible token (NFT) technology, and the metaverse.

The platform’s native token, $DLANCE, is currently on presale and has generated massive buzz among investors, with over $604,000 raised in investment.

The Emergence of the Recruitment Industry – Fiverr Vs. DeeLance Battle for a Revolutionalized Freelance Marketplace

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, freelancing had grown into a significant employment sector, providing significant sources of income for skilled workers.

With the onset of the pandemic, companies were forced to implement new measures, leading to the release of many workers and the adoption of a “work-from-home model.

However, this birthed the potential benefits of freelancing from both the standpoint of the worker and the employer, resulting in widespread adoption.

This increase in demand has led to the rise of freelance marketplace platforms designed to attract large numbers of recruiters and freelancers to collaborate and provide various services.

One such platform is Fiverr, a renowned company that aims to revolutionize the recruitment process and provide an ecosystem to facilitate collaborations between clients and creators.

To leverage the surging growth of the $761.6 billion recruitment industry, Fiverr acquired Stoke Talent for $95 million.

This acquisition includes a phenomenal management toolset to incorporate seamless payments, team management, and overall user freelance budgets.

The acquisition marks Fiverr’s commitment to solidifying its position in the recruitment and freelance ecosystem.

However, a new cryptocurrency project, DeeLance, has emerged that aims to create a new paradigm of the web3-powered freelance market hub.

This cutting-edge project boasts a wide range of features that surpass the entire ecosystem of Fiverr.

DeeLance is a decentralized platform that combines next-generation freelance and recruitment tools to facilitate global workspace collaborations.

The emerging hub provides freelancers and hirers with a rich list of stellar intuitive features and components.

Notably, it includes a unique Web3-powered recruitment platform, a metaverse universe for interaction, and a non-fungible token (NFT) technology and marketplace that powers contract ownership.

These three components work simultaneously to provide a transparent workspace beneficial to all users.

Freelancers utilize the platform’s NFT technology to tokenize their task as proof of ownership, which is then released to employers once the agreed-upon payment is received.

Users can also build virtual offices, host interviews, meetings, and advertise portfolios on the DeeLance Metaverse.

At its core, DeeLance establishes its ecosystem as a reliable and viable platform that connects freelancers with employers.

However, more enticing features have sprouted interest from global freelancers and adoption from institutional investors.

Immersive Salient Features of DeeLance

As a sparing platform that aims to revolutionize the existing freelance marketplace, DeeLance provides top-tier features.

These features include instant payouts, low fees, and advanced matching algorithms.

The Web3-based platform provides instant payouts, which sets it apart from its competitors in the freelance space.

Payments can be made via fiat or crypto and are processed within seconds.

The platform charges users low fees, allowing freelancers and employers to secure a greater portion of commercial ventures.

The DeeLance matching algorithm is a cutting-edge feature that has caught the attention of enthusiasts, and upon signup, employers are paired with the right freelancers.

Skilled workers can also use the optimized search prompt to discover a pool of clients needing their expertise.

With a large percentage of the global workforce shifting into the digital domain, projects like DeeLance are set to satisfy freelancers and recruiters as they soar to greater heights.

Furthermore, the platform’s native token, $DLANCE, has garnered strong traction from global investors keen on locking into its ongoing presale at a low price.

Yet to list on public exchanges, $DLANCE trades at a discounted presale price of $0.029 USDT and has raised $604,000 from early birds so far.

The digital asset potential growth and holistic approach to disrupting the conventional recruitment space make it poised for great achievements.

