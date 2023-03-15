First And Only Vote to Earn Meme Coin Raises $770k in 6 Days – 2 Days Left to Get Cheapest Presale Price

First-of-its-kind vote-to-earn web3 social media start-up Love Hate Inu is going viral. The start-up is building a dog meme-inspired, crypto-powered social polling platform that will allow users to engage in discussion on the world most contentious, debated issues, while owners of Love Hate Inu’s LHINU token will be able to vote on polls.

For example, Love Hate Inu token owners will be able to vote on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo, Donald Trump and Andrew Tate. The best part? They will get financially rewarded for participating in these votes, hence why Love Hate Inu is being referred to as “vote-to-earn”.

Big Announcement #LoveHateInu Community! We have reached $750,000! We are so grateful for the tremendous amount of support from everyone. If you haven’t already then get yourself some $LHINU and join the growing community! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/hm6jhigLKS — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 15, 2023

To fund the development of its platform, Love Hate Inu just launched a presale of its LHINU token which has already gone viral. In just five days since the launch, the presale has already raised a stunning $770,000. The start-up has also been going viral on social media.

Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 35,000. The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 15,000 members.

These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks. Love Hate Inu has already been ranked by analysts at Business 2 Community as the best presale of 2023.

Investors Rushing to Secure LHINU Tokens Before First Price Rise

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.000085. Prices are set to rise to $0.00009 in just over two days and will end the presale at $0.000145.

That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of 70% by the time the presale ends. LHINU tokens can be bought using crypto and via normal credit card fiat transactions.

How Does Love Hate Inu’s Vote-to-Earn Platform Work?

LHINU owners will be able to stake their tokens and vote on meme polls on a wide range of topics from politics to entertainment and social issues. According to Love Hate Inu’s development team, “the voting system is built on blockchain technology, ensuring the process is fair, transparent, and secure”.

Hey #LoveHateInu community! ☀️ Who’s excited to stake tokens, vote, and be able to receive more tokens as a reward for doing so! ️ We definitely are! Don't wait get some $LHINU today! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#CryptoCommunity #altcoins #memecoins pic.twitter.com/Lvk2GFKTSp — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 15, 2023

Users who stake LHINU tokens and vote on polls will be rewarded with tokens, which will be rewarded to them by the creator of each poll. The more tokens users stake, and the longer the vesting period, the more voting power they will be handed over each poll.

Initially, Love Hate Inu’s developers will control which polls appear on the platform, but the plan is to quickly hand over the reigns to the community via the launch of a Vote Submission platform later in the year. Here users can submit their poll ideas for the community to consider.

How Big Can Love Hate Inu Get?

Crypto enthusiasts are hyped at Love Hate Inu’s impressive growth prospects, given that it combines two fast-growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market.

According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”.

If Love Hate Inu becomes “the only online polling platform that truly matters” as its team claims, the market cap of its LHINU token could explode higher like Shiba Inu’s did back in 2021.

Given the total token supply of 100 billion, that implies a market capitalization of $14.5 million, which is far lower than many existing meme coin projects.

If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals, and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, this market cap could go a lot higher.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.3 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $315 million and an LHINU token price of $0.00315.

That 37x versus the current presale price of $0.000085.

Popular crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury speculated in a recent video that LHINU could have 10x potential before sinking $2,500 of personal funds into the project.

Other popular crypto influencers like Kevin Beutler and Suppoman have also spoken positively on the project.

