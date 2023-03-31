Final 24 Hours of Metropoly Presale Stage 10 – This is the Last Chance to Grab METRO for a Heavy Discount

Metropoly presale, now in the tenth stage, will move to the next stage with a small price increase soon. The presale is already past the $1M mark with 105% of the minimum goal raised. If the event maintains its pace, it is likely to end ahead of schedule in a week.

After that, investors will have to buy the token from crypto exchanges for the market price. According to industry experts, Metropoly has the potential to climb up to 5X on the days that follow the exchange listing and 10X by the second half of 2023. The project’s high market relevance in the global real estate market substantiates the prediction.

A project underscored by its real-world utility

We have seen a wave of new projects enter the crypto market in the last few years. But most of them are confined to the art, gaming, and DeFi niches. There are few projects with real-world utility. This is where Metropoly stands apart. It uses blockchain technology as a tool to reinvent global real estate.

It’s realized by converting real estate assets into NFTs. That allows all details regarding the asset – including its physical traits, sales history, and ownership – to be recorded on the blockchain and made available for anyone to see and verify.

The tokenization of real estate assets solves the problem of transparency that has been plaguing the industry for centuries. However, there are more advantages. For starters, Metropoly aims to shape the real estate market into a democratic, inclusive space so that anyone can grow their wealth like the world’s richest.

Through fractionalization of the NFTs, community ownership of an expensive real estate asset is made possible. The fractional NFTs are sold for prices starting from $100, taking the evergreen asset class to the crypto market, notorious for its volatility. In the coming years, we will see an increasing number of crypto investors opting for Metropoly real estate NFTs as a hedge against volatility and inflation.

Metropoly empowers you to diversify your real estate portfolio

Due to the high initial capital and regulatory barrier to the real estate market, most people can’t afford to buy a house. Let alone buy multiple properties for value appreciation or as a source of passive income. Metropoly changes this. It simplifies the process of buying and selling real estate for investors from all financial backgrounds, which goes a long way in decentralizing the market.

No banks, paperwork, or hidden fees since you’re investing in the real estate asset through an NFT, rather than purchasing it directly from the owner. The regulatory aspects of the purchase are taken care of by the Metropoly team. Moreover, it does away with the headaches of traditional real estate purchases by giving you an easy entry to invest fractionally in high-yield properties.

Fractionalization allows anyone with a small budget to invest in an expensive property. And, it helps you diversify your portfolio. Diversification is a reliable strategy to mitigate the risks attached to any investment. The platform lists an array of income-generating properties – from beach villas to penthouses – hand-selected by real estate experts.

The NFTs give you a regular income from rent, just like their traditional counterparts. Of course, you can hold them for value appreciation as well.

There’s more. You are relieved of the responsibilities of finding a tenant or taking care of the property when investing in Metropoly NFTs, which are essentially passive investments. All the inconveniences that tag along with real estate ownership are managed by the multidisciplinary Metropoly team based in London, Dubai, & Ontario.

But what will underscore Metropoly’s relevance in the global real estate market is its ease of use. It allows you to trade fractional real estate assets in minutes. In the traditional market, it would take you anywhere from weeks to months.

This is the last chance to grab METRO for a discount

The METRO presale is moving to its last stages. Given that humans prefer a roof over their heads and real estate is one of the safest and most attractive investments, METRO is entering a rich market. If real estate assets are a great hedge against inflation in the traditional market, Metropoly NFTs will take their place in the crypto market.

Want to own a stunning beach house? ️ Metropoly Marketplace has been built to combine the best of real estate investment across the globe. Checkout our beta drop https://t.co/HPcCrqE6GL Beta 2.0 is LIVE. #crypto #web3 #nft pic.twitter.com/xbjBzjFLBw — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 28, 2023

Metropoly NFTs are not available for purchase yet, however. The first and cheapest investment gateway to the project is the ongoing METRO presale, which features attractive discounts and benefits. Although the crypto market is in no dearth of groundbreaking visions that failed to take off, Metropoly establishes its credibility early on by launching the beta dashboard of its proposed NFT marketplace before the native token and NFT launches.

And you don’t want to miss out on the $1M Burj Khalifa Giveaway. The eligibility criteria of the contest include the ownership of $100 worth of METRO on the day of the draw. You can buy METRO using ETH, BNB, or USDT. Token claims will be enabled before the METRO launch, scheduled for May.