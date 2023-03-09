Fight Out to Become Lead Betting and Media Company in Fight World – Raises $5.3m So Far

Due to the high upfront financial investment and demand for Web3 expertise, play-to-earn Web3 projects rarely find widespread adoption

A new crypto project, Fight Out, is altering the metaverse’s design concept. The project will be able to stand out in the market because of its unique train-and-earn mechanism created expressly to avoid the above issues.

This mechanism will also be a powerful user acquisition approach that will push the value of $FGHT upward.

Fight Out is a revolutionary new web-based fitness platform that seeks to change the move-to-earn (M2E) crypto niche as well as the greater fitness industry by being the first platform to pay users for working out.

The project has received a lot of interest from eager investors, raising over $5.3 million so far from its presale.

The Future of Play-to-Earn Is Fight Out

Web3 games have evolved to address the exploitative business model of Web2 games by granting their player base actual ownership of their in-game assets. This allows players to benefit from their dedication and hard work.

Unfortunately, the new Web3 gaming approach has three major issues, which include putting earning methods ahead of making an enjoyable and fulfilling game. As a result, people play the game for work rather than fun.

These play-to-earn games’ economic models prioritize NFT “breeding” as the best path to financial success and call for expensive NFTs to begin participating.

This indicates that as soon as the project’s player base tries to cash out, the demand for the NFTs crashes, and fresh user acquisition stalls.

Your avatar is your identity in the #FightOut world, and with the help of #Blockchain technology, you'll have a unique connection to your character that no one else can match. Learn more at https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#Metaverse #Web3 #Presale pic.twitter.com/jWWtH9XdWL — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 9, 2023

The Web3 games are inaccessible to a Web2 audience due to these factors and the high level of understanding needed to start playing and benefiting. This limits anything near mainstream market acceptance.

Fight Out aims to alter the current situation. The creators believe players should be rewarded for their efforts, successes, and contributions to the gaming industry.

The platform developers concur that playing video games should be enjoyable and rewarding. Apart from this, it should enhance players’ lives rather than detract from them.

In addition, Web3 games should be available to people who are not native users.

They believe that allowing players to use more of their real-life selves will result in deeper, more meaningful social and competitive experiences.

Aside from just playing for fun, Fight Out wants everyone to live a healthy, active lifestyle. This will improve society’s well-being by providing access to the support, motivation, and incentives they need to succeed.

An Ecosystem Tailored for Everyone

The Fight Out platform links the Web2 and Web3 worlds and aims to recruit more users to Web3. This will happen through a smooth UX and collaboration with Wert and WebA3Auth for simple wallet creation and $FGHT purchases.

The Fight Out ecosystem will see widespread adoption of games by providing Web3 gaming benefits without the high Web3 knowledge barrier to entry

The project’s training ground serves as the entry point for the ecosystem, and players can level up their avatars based on their real-world behaviors as they train and complete achievements.

Users can get content from elite-level combat athletes and workout classes to level up and earn rewards.

$FGHT: The Ecosystem Backbone

$FGHT is the Fight Out metaverse token. The asset has so far raised $5.34 million from investors in its ongoing token presale, which is open to all members of the public worldwide.

$5.3M RAISED Things are heating up as we get closer to the end of our #Presale ⏰ Don't miss your chance to get in early and claim your BONUS with $FGHT! Join the #FightOut presale now ⚡️

https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#Blockchain #Web3 #Crypto #P2E #P2EGame pic.twitter.com/GodcGbo2V4 — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 8, 2023

$FGHT is currently priced at $0.02610, and the token’s value is set to rise every week until March 31, when it will sell for $0.0333.

The token will also be listed on centralized exchanges on April 5. Fight Out has already pre-announced listings on seven exchanges – XT.com, LBank, BKEX, Changelly Pro, BitForex, DigiFinex, and Uniswap.

