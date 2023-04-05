Fight Out Starts Trading After Raising $6.2m for Mixed Martial Arts P2E/M2E Gaming App 

Play-to-Earn coin Fight Out lists on major crypto exchanges today, starting at 9am UTC.

Interest is likely to explode as trading begins and builds over the next few days and weeks.

FGHT is the native token of the gaming and wagering app, using a unique train-to-earn model. Its launch has been eagerly anticipated by the Web3 community.

Mixed Martial Arts P2E app will grab traders’ attention

Support for the project has been piqued because of its huge potential to successfully ride the combat sports trend – and its smart-engine tech for setting up celebrity and influencer match ups.

Also, its tie-up with top mixed martial arts (MMA) stars has caught the attention of the crypto world.

The token starts trading on the following exchanges today (Wednesday April 5th):

http://bkex.com – April 5th 9am UTC

http://XT.com – April 5th 9am UTC

http://Lbank.info – April 5th 9am UTC

http://Bitforex.com – April 5th 9am UTC

http://Uniswap.org – April 5th – time to be confirmed

Fight Out’s gaming platform offers users a unique play-to-earn experience.

Players can compete in a variety of game modes and earn rewards for their achievements, including real-world prizes.

The platform will tailor bespoke workouts and exclusive ambassador masterclasses to ensure the user is fighting fit in-real-life and in the metaverse.

In addition, Fight Out users will be able to mint their own NFT avatar when creating a Fight Out account.

Metaverse avatar gives Fight Out the edge to incentivize workouts and challenges

This avatar is soulbound, which means it cannot be sold or transferred. Users’ avatar will be their digital self in the Fight Out metaverse, where they’ll be able to socialize with other members of the Fight Out community.

Fight Out’s gaming platform encourages gamers and fitness enthusiasts to train and live healthier lifestyles by providing a more rewarding gaming experience.

Data collected from in-real-life workouts are converted directly into stat points for the user’s avatar.

When they complete Fight Out workouts, they will level up their digital avatar and earn rewards, which can be used to buy Fight Out merch, private sessions, or NFT cosmetics for their avatar.

Users will also be able to complete daily, weekly, or monthly challenges for additional earnings, and compete against other members of the Fight Out community for even greater rewards.

An expert team of Web3 developers and fitness enthusiasts have been assembled to deliver on the ambitious project plans.

The goal is to introduce a mass Web2 audience to Play-to-Earn by using user-friendly technology and, through digital avatars with substantial Web3 utility.

Over the coming months, Fight Out will revolutionize the way people train and earn in the metaverse.

More about the revolutionary FGHT token

$FGHT is the native token of the Fight Out gaming ecosystem. It can be used to purchase in-App currency with additional bonuses. Users can use FGHT to compete in leagues, tournaments, or special game modes with entry fees and prize pools.

All purchases in the metaverse can also be made exclusively using $FGHT.

$FGHT can also be used in peer-to-peer wagers with friends or through Fight Out’s smart matching engine, on high-profile matches featuring streamers, celebrities, legends, or other exciting showdowns.

Simplicity and incentives will drive mass adoption and increase the demand for FGHT tokens.

Based on ERC-20, FGHT has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e., 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 9% will be sold in the presale to raise funds to launch the project, 4.5% is given in rewards to early purchasers of FGHT, 10% is reserved for exchange liquidity.

The remaining 76.5% will be vested over five years and used for platform development and marketing costs in order to ensure long-term growth.

Where to find Fight Out on social media:

Official Website: https://fightout.com/en

Telegram: https://t.me/FightOutOfficial

Discord: http://discord.io/FightOut

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FightOut_

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fightoutofficial/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FightOutOfficial/

Related articles