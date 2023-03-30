Fight Out Presale Hits $6m – Only 36 Hours Left to Invest in Future of Gaming and Betting

Fight Out ($FGHT) is on its way to becoming one of the hottest play-to-earn presales of 2023, having raised over $6 million in investment.

The $FGHT token is still available at a discounted price on its final lap presale stage, which ends in less than 36 hours.

The gamified and betting platform is expected to soar in value when it lists on popular centralized exchanges (CEX) on April 5th.

Now is the last chance to take advantage of the current low-priced $FGHT before it embarks on an unprecedented bullish trajectory.

A Holistic Approach to the Metaverse and Betting Sphere

Fight Out is an innovative gaming project deployed on the Ethereum blockchain.

The gaming platform combines train-to-earn (T2E) and play-to-earn (P2E) models to offer a variety of customizable exercise and workout routines, as well as crypto rewards for participation.

The Fight Out ecosystem provides an innovative digital app that integrates smartphone, wearable technology, and Web3 functionality, enabling users to track their fitness metrics accurately.

The app allows users to customize their fitness activities and track their nutrition, sleep, steps, strength endurance, cardiovascular movements, and other exercise levels.

The platform also provides users with unique non-fungible token (NFT) avatars called Soulbound.

This NFT avatar represents members in the metaverse by incorporating real-life features and recording fitness progress and achievements. As its name implies, it cannot be sold.

Furthermore, with their unique avatars, users can participate in fitness competitions, interact with community members in the Fight Out space, compete in player vs. player training challenges, wager on bouts, and earn crypto rewards.

The platform uses its in-app off-chain currency, $REPS, to incentivize members to complete fitness tasks, win wagering bouts, compete against fellow members, and win.

Members can use the off-chain currency to earn discounts on app subscriptions and gym memberships. They can also use it to purchase apparel, avatar cosmetics, supplements, and training equipment and hire a virtual personal trainer.

The wagering feature is one of Fight Out’s exciting metaverse experiences.

$6M RAISED This is your last chance to buy $FGHT with a 42% bonus for ANY size purchase. NO minimum buy amount, NO vesting period, be a part of the Play-to-Earn revolution! Don't miss out https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#Web3 #Blockchain #P2EGames #Crypto pic.twitter.com/EZ8Vl6azdK — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 30, 2023

The gaming platform hosts several fantasy mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing champions battles and allows users to wager on the outcomes of these bouts using their accumulated $REPS currency.

For example, during the Tyson Fury vs. Jake Paul boxing contest a few weeks ago, Fight Out members could place a wager in the metaverse space and win more $REPS tokens if their predictions were correct.

Furthermore, the Fight Out ecosystem development team asserts there are active plans to scout locations and build real-world gym centers that embed Web3-integrates features, including a digital mirror that shows users’ fitness profiles and sensors that track workout metrics.

With the perfect market strategy, innovations, and symbiotic partnerships, the Fight Out project aims to be the number one gamified fitness project that proffers utility to fitness enthusiasts and crypto investors.

Buy $FGHT Now, Over $6 Million Raised – Presale Ends in Less Than 36 Hours

The Fight Out presale has garnered over $6 million from savvy investors.

Before it is listed on centralized exchanges, investors can purchase $FGHT at a discounted price of $0.03330 USDT on the platform’s official website.

This presale rounds up in less than 36 hours. However, investors still have a final opportunity to purchase the utility-gaming token for a discounted price.

On April 5th, the digital token will be listed on the first four reputable centralized exchanges – XT.com, Uniswap, Lbank, and BKEX – at a price of $0.0333.

The Fight Out developers are banking on its versatile play-to-earn model, utility token, vibrant community, and ongoing successful presale to move its train-to-earn fitness app off the ground and generate massive returns for early adopters.

