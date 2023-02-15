The Fight Out move-to-earn app is aiming to make fitness fun again with a revolutionary app designed for both novices and pro athletes.

Already racing through its presale – where more than $4.2 million has been raised – Fight Out will allow users to earn rewards for completing workouts at home or in a gym.

Other M2E projects only count steps and also need expensive NFTs to get going, but Fight Out has neither of those barriers and is expected to make the fitness world by storm when it launched.

Make Fitness Fun Again

The Fight Out app uses smart technology to track movement, effort, sleep and nutrition to build a digital fitness avatar and tailor individual training regimes for users – making it perfect for athletes of all levels.

The regimes don’t just cover strength and conditioning but also technique and mental wellness, with users able to access high-level coaching and learn from quality instructional videos.

After completing different workouts and exercises, users are rewarded with REPS – a second, off-chain token – which can be used to get a discount on the app subscription, book personal trainers or purchase training equipment.

Fight Out also adds a social and metaverse aspect to its project, with the digital avatars able to be pitted against other users for the chance to earn additional REPS – there will be daily, weekly and monthly challenges for users to compete in.

The project has also partnered with high-profile athletes to act as ambassadors, providing masterclass-style training and exclusive content.

UFC pair Taila Santos and Amanda Ribas, British boxing star Savannah Marshall and American Ninja Warrior Tremayne Dortch have all joined the project.

Potential of FGHT Token

The FGHT token, which underpins the project and can be staked for additional rewards, is heading towards the closing stages of its presale.

Priced at $0.02232 at the time of writing, the price increases every 12 hours to a max of $0.0333 on March 31 – an increase of 49%.

The token will then be listed on numerous exchanges from April 5, with LBank, Uniswap, Changelly Pro, XT.com, BKEX, BitFinex and DigiFinex already confirmed.

Presale investors can also earn up to 50% in bonus tokens during the presale, depending on their purchase amount and the length of time they choose to lock tokens.

For example, an investor who spends $500 will earn an extra 10% and a further 10% by locking FGHT for six months.

The max 50% bonus is earned by investing $50,000 or more and locking tokens for 24 months.

The project has a max supply of 10 billion tokens with 9% available during the presale, 4.5% allocated to the bonus scheme and 10% for exchange liquidity.

The remaining tokens will be unlocked over a period of five years to further fund the project.

Fight Out, which comes from a doxxed and KYC-verified team, is also running a $250,000 FGHT token giveaway for one lucky winner – the FGHT token smart contract has been fully audited by SolidProof.

Interested parties should join the Fight Out Telegram group for more information and the latest news.

Read our full guide on how to buy FGHT tokens.

