Fetch.ai Price Prediction – Up 26% to $0.43 in 7 Days, Is it The Best AI Crypto?

Fetch Ai Price Prediction: $FET still battling resistance at $0.50, can a breakthrough ignite a +78.5% rally? Find out in FET price analysis!

Fetch Ai exploded back in February as hype around new AI products such as Chat GPT and Google BART gained huge traction in crypto markets.

This came after a long period of building for the industry’s leading AI blockchain.

With the recently launched Fetch AI 2023 project roadmap revealing huge steps towards ecosystem growth planned for this year.

The roadmap focuses heavily on micro agents – a highly anticipated expansion to the Fetch Ai ecosystem that will deliver highly-scalable modular P2P Ai microservices.

This comes amidst massive project news for Fetch Ai – which has recently partnered with one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturers Bosch to launch the Fetch AI Foundation.

The partnership organisation will be focused on promoting the adoption of new industrial technologies relating to AI and Web3.

FET Price Analysis

With Fetch Ai’s native token FET trading at a current price of $0.41 (a 24 hour change of -6.84%).

FET is undertaking a huge bounce back from lower trendline support, after the tail-end of the Ai narrative hype left FET in a challenging retracement pattern.

Fetch Ai FET price analysis

Source.

The massive +26% rally since Monday has seen FET break back above the 20 Day MA which is now forming solid footing.

Marking an end to weeks of retracement, the alt season bounce could see February’s Ai rally supercharge if bulls can crack ongoing resistance at $0.50.

The RSI cooled off quickly from the leg up, currently standing at 52 in a significant move from oversold territory. This leaves FET poised to push up further.

The MACD is showing minor bullish divergence at 0.0015, as FET bulls continue to battle with the resistant level at $0.50.

FET On-Chain Reveals Deep Accumulation Phase

Looking on-chain, $FET has been in a serious period of accumulation for more than a month.

Exchange Net Position Change reveals Fetch Ai is now in its 34th day of accumulation outflows – a clear signal that supply is reducing and investors are stacking.

Fetch Ai On-chain Fet Price analysis FET On-chain

Source.

With on-chain signalling that there is no imminent sell-off, it seems likely that FET will continue to push higher to a realistic break above ongoing resistance.

Fetch AI Price Prediction

overall, FET’s upside target if $0.50 flips to support would be $0.75 (a +75.27% move).

As for downside risk? Rejection here would like see a tumble to the nearest lower support level at $0.30 (-29.8%).

Fetch Ai (FET) Price Analysis

Source.

This gives FET a Risk: Reward ratio of 2.52 – a very attractive entry for one of the most cutting-edge projects in the space.

