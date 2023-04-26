Fantom, DYDX, and This Little-Known Coin Are Setting Up for All-Time Highs

The crypto market has recently experienced meteoric gains, with some tokens reaching their all-time high value.

Fantom and dYdX are the latest digital assets to register trailblazing price value gains of an impressive 183% and 204%, respectively.

The high gains of these altcoins have propelled the rise of other less-known assets that embeds profit and utility potentials to shake the crypto market.

One such project is Love Hate Inu, an innovative meme coin that anchors the hype of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu and offers a utility set to permeate the global industry.

Now on red-hot presale, the meme sensation has raised over $7.2 million in a few weeks, with promises of more to come.

Here’s a detailed look at these stunning projects and the reasons behind their tremendous growth spurts.

Fantom ($FTM) Bull Rally

Launched in December 2019, Fantom is a scalable, decentralized, and permissionless layer-1 smart contract designed to build and deploy decentralized applications (dApps).

The innovative project aims to be an alternative to the high transaction cost and low-speed challenges of the Ethereum chain.

At press time, its native token, $FTM, trades at $0.42 per token, an impressive 4.47% increase in the last 24 hours. The digital asset has been on a gradual vertical price trajectory since the start of 2023.

However, its notable price surge was on January 20, spiking from $0.29 to $0.42 over four days.

The main catalyst for the price jump is estimated to be the launch of the crypto’s on-chain ecosystem vault on January 19.

As detailed in the official vault announcement, Fantom asserts to spur the interest of developers as its vaults can seamlessly provide funding projects through community-driven decision processes.

The $FTM token gathered more steam as it hopped from $0.44 on January 19 to $0.57 on February 2, indicating a 29.54% price surge in less than a week due to the announcement of its new updated stablecoin.

FTM Soars 35% on the Week as Fantom Preps Stablecoin Relaunch

► https://t.co/0Zviav8qPE https://t.co/0Zviav8qPE — Decrypt (@decryptmedia) February 4, 2023

March and April have seen the price of $FTM hover around $0.57 to $0.42, an 80% steep from its all-time high of $3.16 in November 2021.

However, the asset’s latest price trajectory signifies a new growth spurt with a glimpse of what might be.

DYDX ($dYdX) Price Trend

dYdX is a decentralized derivatives exchange deployed on the Ethereum chain.

On the platform, investors can access and trade the margins of several assets, such as BTC, ETH, and DOT.

Since its debut in August 2021, the platform’s native token, $dYdX, has grown exponentially, recording a new all-time high in 2023.

The token spiked from $1.55 on January 25 to $3.48 on February 2, a 124% rally in a week. The main catalyst for the price surge is the delay of over 150 million dYdX token unlock events till December.

The recent liquidation of crypto-centric Silicon Valley Bank significantly influenced the $dYdX price, from $3.48 to a press time value of $2.62.

Nevertheless, the $dYdX market has shown bull rally signals, with an 8.00% price increase in the last 24 hours, a gradual step to reach its all-time high of $27.78 on September 30, 2021.

$LHINU Is Set to Join $FTM & $dYdX Bull Rally

Love Hate Inu is a fast-rising crypto project on the block. Its $LHINU token is expected to follow in the footsteps of its predecessors and yield significant returns for early adopters.

The token ecosystem is deployed on the advanced Ethereum blockchain. It integrates a stellar vote-to-earn (V2E) model that enables individuals to share their opinions on controversial and viral surveys and polls and earn commercial ventures.

The platform’s versatile blockchain guarantees voting processes are secured, transparent, legitimate, and tamper-proof.

Love us or Hate us!❤️But keep in mind… We have the best memes

Utility is sky high#LoveHateInu Gang fears no one$LHINU is the simply the best #MemeCoin ever! Join us today and submit your memes to win cash prizes!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins #Presale pic.twitter.com/1VzWDCX6tG — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 26, 2023

Love Hate Inu’s unique voting utility is set to permeate global industries, spurring the interests of retail and institutional investors seeking to evaluate designated audiences’ thoughts on specifics ranging from products, satisfaction, etc.

Members who participate in sponsored surveys receive $LHINU tokens and are rewarded with products, merchandise, and non-fungible token (NFT) art from brands.

Good morning #LoveHateInu Gang!☀️ We have amazing news to kickstart the day! We've raised over $7M! Thank you to our entire community, you guys are the best! Get your $LHINU today and don't forget to participate in our #Meme challenge!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/s7BpwLVv1d — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 26, 2023

The $LHINU is selling fast on presale, with over $7.2 million raised from early birds.

The token currently trades at a discounted price of $0.000135 USDT. However, the price will increase by 7.4% to $0.000145 in the last stage of the presale (Stage 8).

Now is the best time to lock into the low price of $LHINU and generate massive returns on investments when it gets listed and adopted by global sectors and industries.

Buy $LHINU Now

