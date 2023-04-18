Crypto News

Fake Drake-Weeknd AI Song Goes Viral and Music Industry is Worried

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is sending shockwaves through the music industry.

Over the weekend, a song claiming to feature Drake and the Weeknd called Heart on My Sleeve went viral.

Only, the song didn’t feature either artist.

Rather, the song was generated by new AI technology that mimics well-known artists’ voices.

Many listeners didn’t even initially realize the song was made by AI and not the artists.

Other listeners were shocked as to how accurately the technology was able to mimic Drake’s accent and rap flow.

The song was written by an anonymous TikTok profile called Ghostwriter977.

Reviews of the song were mixed. Some derided it was well below Drake’s usual par.

Others said it was better than some of his recent releases.

But these takes miss the point.

The fact that an AI-generated song mimicking an artist’s voice is already being compared to the artists actual music shows how far AI has come.

With AI technology set to continue improving exponentially in the coming years, how long until AI is able to outright create better songs than the actual artists are ever able to themselves?

Music Labels Scramble to Remove Song from Streaming Platforms

The reaction from the music industry has been panicked.

Major labels were fast to pressure major streaming services like Spotify and Apple music into pulling the song from their platform.

Maybe this is going to be the start of a broader ban on AI generate music on streaming platforms that will be enforced by the streaming services themselves.

Perhaps the likes of YouTube will soon also step in.

That could force AI songs underground in the immediate future.

But a tidal wave of songs mimicking artists’ voice is now expected to ensue.

Music fans hear a new song by one of their favorite artists, they may soon be questioning whether it was the artist or AI that created it.

YouTuber Jon Denton questioned the legality of songs that mimic an artist’s voice.

Do artists and labels have any copyright over the song?

They didn’t have any direct hand in its creation. But the song does mimic the artist’s voice, and so is based around their general “sound”.

Expect big legal battles to ensue in the coming years as these questions are answered.

