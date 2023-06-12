Even the Former SEC Cyber Chief Called the SEC’s Approach to Cryptos ‘Pretty Unfair’

Former SEC Cyber Chief Robert Cohen has called the regulatory agency’s approach to cryptocurrencies “unfair.”

In a recent interview with Laura Shin on Unchained Podcast, Cohen criticized the SEC’s practice of naming tokens as securities in lawsuits without including the token issuers as defendants.

He argued that this approach is “unfair” and negatively impacts “real people and real businesses” associated with the tokens.

“There is a seeming element of real bad luck and randomness, and getting singled out to be one of the 10 or 12 tokens that are mentioned when there’s hundreds that could have been,” the former SEC executive said, adding:

“When you think about a government taking action, that sort of randomness seems rather unfair.”

Cohen, who now works as an attorney at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, said that people should also have a chance to comment if the SEC were to pass rules and create a regulatory regime.

SEC’s Approach Could Have Potential Long-Term Impact

The former SEC Cyber Chief also mentioned that the commission’s actions could have some potential long-term impact on token issuers and crypto networks, as these allegations could remain unresolved for years.

“When the SEC says that a token is a security and was not registered, they seem to be implying that something wrong happened. [It] casts a negative suggestion over the people involved in that token in the first place,” he said, adding:

“It’s having a real impact on real people and real businesses.”

Meanwhile, Cohen noted that these allegations may never conclude. He said such complaints are very likely to get settled or even get dismissed for other reasons.

“There may never actually be a decision on whether a token is a security,” he said, noting that it could once again leave the crypto industry in much the same position it started in.

The SEC had hundreds of tokens to choose from, but only a few were named as securities. 🤔 Why? Robert Cohen has a theory: pic.twitter.com/q1zPQoraJQ — Laura Shin (@laurashin) June 8, 2023

SEC Launches Aggressive Crypto Crackdown, Suing Both Binance and Coinbase

Last week, the SEC sued both Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and Coinbase, the largest US-based cryptocurrency exchange.

The commission filed 13 charges against Binance and its US affiliates, ranging from allegedly operating as an unregistered exchange to offering unregistered securities.

The regulator also levied similar charges against Coinbase, claiming that it operated as an exchange, broker, or clearing agency without the required registrations.

In response to the complaint, Senator Cynthia Lummis lashed out at the SEC, claiming the agency not only failed to provide a path for crypto exchanges to register but also failed to provide legal guidance on what constitutes a security.

“The SEC’s continued reliance on regulation by enforcement continues to harm consumers,” she said, recommending that the agency instead create a “robust legal framework that exchanges can comply with.”

My statement on the SEC suing Coinbase, inc. https://t.co/5KNEM0IPSV pic.twitter.com/EgRIxrIcjj — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) June 6, 2023

Read More:

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now? B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023

Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales

KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams

Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper

Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops See the 15+ Coins