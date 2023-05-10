Even JPMorgan is Fighting SEC’s Proposed Rule on Asset Custody

JPMorgan, a multinational banking corporation that offers investment banking, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management services1, is up in arms with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for stretching its oversight of the cryptocurrency industry too far, as the newly proposed rule that requires all investment entities to safeguard all assets entrusted to them by their customers, including crypto with approved custodians.

New Rule Expands the SEC’s Existing Regulations

JP Morgan has joined other registered investment advisors (RIA), hitting back at the SEC’s new rule demanding that they seek services outside the crypto industry when storing digital assets.

The proposed guideline would expand the regulator’s regulatory reach by ensuring all investment advisors seek digital assets’ storage services with a “qualified custodian.”

At the moment, crypto trading and lending platforms are allowed to hold crypto assets on behalf of their customers despite not being “qualified custodians” under the newly proposed rule.

The agency defines a “qualified custodian” to loosely refer to a chartered bank, a broker-dealer, or a trust company that has duly registered with the SEC. A futures commission merchant regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is also recognized as an approved custodian.

In February, the agency’s officials insisted that the new rule did not explicitly apply to the crypto industry but would encompass other formal markets dealing with non-crypto assets.

“Make no mistake: Based upon how crypto platforms generally operate, investment advisers cannot rely on them as qualified custodians,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler added in a statement. “Though some crypto trading and lending platforms may claim to custody investors’ crypto, that does not mean they are qualified custodians.”

The move by the SEC has drawn loud outcries from entities that do not always lean on the same side of the crypto industry, JP Morgan and the Small Business Administration (SBA) included.

It is nearly two months since the public comment period started and SBA is voicing its concerns saying the SEC “drastically underestimates potential impacts” arising from its proposed rule, as detailed in a letter from SBA’s senior legal representatives.

SBA lawyers reckon that the cost of the “sweeping changes” could negatively impact smaller investment advisors, forcing them to seek mergers with other similar entities, or even close down.

The agency is exercising authority bestowed by the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010, a comprehensive regulatory reform introduced after the previous major financial crisis.

According to the SEC, this proposal has been in development for an extended period and is not a reaction to recent incidents in the crypto industry. However, it has been reported that the regulator has recently been closely examining issues related to cryptocurrency custody.

“Rather than properly segregating investors’ crypto, these platforms have commingled those assets with their own crypto or other investors’ crypto,” Gensler said in February. “When these platforms go bankrupt – something we’ve seen time and again recently – investors’ assets often have become the property of the failed company, leaving investors in line at the bankruptcy court.”

Gensler maintains that the proposed rule, expected to finalize at the of the two-month public review period, “would help ensure that advisers don’t inappropriately use, lose, or abuse investors’ assets.”

The SEC’s chair pointed out that even crypto platforms currently holding custody of crypto assets on behalf of their customers are not “qualified custodians.”

“Based upon how crypto platforms generally operate, investment advisers cannot rely on them as qualified custodians,” Gensler said, implying that the new rule may result in a complete detachment of investment firms from the crypto sector.

New Rule Would Disrupt Operations in Financial Markets – JP Morgan

Wall Street officials at JP Morgan have thrown jabs directly at the SEC for taking up an “overly broad approach” with the potential to “disrupt a significant portion of the operations in the financial markets which have been well-functioning for many years,” their comment letter stated.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, a top securities lobbyist group in the US has also vehemently opposed the agency’s proposed rule christening it “jurisdictional overreach, resulting in indirect and inappropriate regulation.”

Several asset classes like repurchase agreements, derivatives, annuities, and securities loans are likely to be primarily unable to align with the requirements the regulator hopes to implement, the lobbyist group chimed in.

Officials at a16z, an investment company in the crypto industry, outrightly called the new rule “illegal, infeasible, and dangerous.”

The letter signed by executives of the firm argued that most if not all investment advisors would find it difficult to comply with the proposed rule as it “largely failed to consider the logistics of how custody works for many crypto assets, the economics underpinning crypto asset markets, and even the basic statistics and other data that should inform a considered regulatory approach.”

SEC Commissioners and Uyeda Pierce Oppose the Proposal

According to Mark Uyeda, one of the agency’s commissioners, the move by the SEC could backfire if it intends to push investment advisors to approach banks with the crypto assets they hold on behalf of their clients, considering bank regulators are cautioning the same banks against involvement with the digital asset sector.

Uyeda said in February that what the SEC is proposing will drive advisors between a rock and a hard place, making crypto investing impossible via such entities. He added that the proposed rule in numerous ways appears to “mask a policy decision” to prevent crypto activity despite having supported the proposal in the beginning.

Hester Peirce, another one of the regulators’ commissioners faulted various aspects of the rule including the one-year implementation period. She argued in February that one year “seems too short to accomplish all of it,” in addition to the potential harm the proposal is likely to have on the digital asset industry such as “shrinking the ranks of qualified crypto custodians.

Peirce also said the agency had not collected any data to show the extent of crypto assets currently in the custody of registered investment adviser entities but had confirmed advisors account for a portion of assets stored by crypto companies.

Thus, the actual impact of the suggested initiative remains uncertain. Even if it ultimately gains official approval, it may not considerably alter the sector’s standing with the U.S. securities regulator, which deems the majority of the industry’s trading platforms to be generally non-compliant.

To some extent, Chair Gensler’s stance on cryptocurrency renders this proposal less dramatic. The SEC had previously acknowledged during a hearing with Congress that most tokens should be classified as securities requiring registration.

As per the existing guidelines for investment advisors, securities must already be held by “qualified custodians.” Consequently, from Gensler’s perspective, the prevailing regulations already apply to an overwhelming majority of digital assets.

Which Crypto Platforms Qualify?

Following the SEC’s first mention of the rule, various cryptocurrency platforms like Anchorage Digital Bank, along with state-regulated trusts such as Coinbase’s Custody Trust Co. and BitGo, expressed confidence that they already meet the requirements for “qualified custodians.”

State-chartered trust organizations within the crypto industry remain keen on learning if they can be considered “qualified custodians.”

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s General Counsel, Marc D’Annunzio, whose company has a trust subsidiary licensed in New York, conveyed concerns that excluding state-regulated firms might lead to less protection for consumers and investors.

This could also result in restricted options for custody services to safeguard their assets.

While commenting on the highly polarizing issue, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) said that it has the capacity to regulate trust companies that focus on providing crypto services in the absence of federal oversight, making them safe custodians.

“Preserving this structure would be in the best interest of consumers, allowing them to maintain existing relationships and current holdings with best-in-class custody providers, who in turn are subject to the industry-leading prudential regulation and supervision of DFS,” Peter Dean, NYDFS’s general counsel wrote.

Dean added that leaving out trust companies “would run the risk of pushing novel activities into unregulated spaces, including offshore.”

The recent banking crisis in the US which saw crypto-affiliated banks crash and the implosion of FTX are some of the factors that may discourage traditional banks from considering crypto custody as a service to investment advisors.

