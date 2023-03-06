EV Drivers Can Use This Sustainable Crypto to Earn Carbon Credit Rewards When They Charge-Up

An EV Charging Game Changer

A revolutionary new green crypto start-up called C+Charge is changing the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry forever. C+Charge is building a crypto-powered payments platform that will allow users to earn blockchain-based tokenized version of carbon credits each time they charge their EV, an industry first.

The sustainable web3 start-up is being hailed as transformative for the EV charging industry, given that 1) it helps democratize the carbon credit market, which, up until now, remains mostly dominated by large industry players and 2) it incentivizes the switch to EVs by offering drivers a financial reward for their environmentally friendly behavior for the first time.

What are the differences between C+Charge and other crypto projects? Real-life utilities for #EV drivers

♻️Reduce carbon emissions

️Carbon credits market accessibility Join this green revolution with C+Charge's #presalehttps://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#ReFi #Cryptocurrencies pic.twitter.com/xtJcWzkfXc — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 6, 2023

C+Charge’s payments platform also aims to solve a number of other problems within the EV charging space. These include improving transparency around pricing (given all transactions take place on the blockchain) and offering users real-time information on the status and wait times of charging stations.

Get Involved in the Presale Now

To fund the development of its revolutionary EV charging payments platform, C+Charge is conducting a presale of the CCHG crypto token that will power its web3 ecosystem. In just a few months, the presale has already raised a whopping more than $2.4 million, amid huge hype about the sustainable project’s prospects as both the EV and carbon credit markets enjoy rapid expansion.

C+Charge was rated as the greenest cryptocurrency to buy in 2023 by analysts at Business 2 Community, beating out the likes of crypto carbon credit IMPT.io’s IMPT token, Ether and Polygon. The presale has been also ranked as among the best crypto presales of the year by the Business 2 Community team.

CCHG tokens are currently selling for $0.018, with the presale in its fifth stage, but prices will rise once again to $0.019 in just under two days, so investors should move quickly to secure their bag.

⏰Hurry, time is running out!⏰ Only 2 days left to get in on presale stage 5, joining us in this exciting opportunity! Just $400k left to raise before the price goes up Be a part of the revolution – Join our $CCHG #presale now!https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#ReFi #Blockchain pic.twitter.com/Yk5VhzAFVT — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 6, 2023

By the end of the presale, the CCHG price will have risen to $0.0235 – meaning those who get in now could be sat on a healthy 30% paper gain in just a few weeks.

Potential buyers should be aware that tokens can be scooped up quickly. Just a few weeks ago, a crypto whale recently banked a massive $99,000 worth of CCHG tokens in one whack, as can be verified here on per BscScan.

According to many observers, the current CCHG could prove a huge bargain in the long run.

As the shift to EVs from traditional fossil fuel cars accelerates and nations step up their efforts to combat climate change, many analysts think CCHG’s price could go a lot higher, with some even going as far as to claim the cryptocurrency could 10x when it launches on exchanges in under two months.

Check out the latest analysis from the likes of Jacob Crypto Bury, Crypto Gains, Cilinix Crypto and analysts at Business2Community for more on the outlook for CCHG.

CCHG can be bought with USDT (both the ERC-20 and BEP-20 variants) and ETH.

Investors should also be aware that C+Charge is conducting a $50,000 giveaway – investors must hold at least $100 of CCHG on the day of the draw to be eligible to win the prize.

CCHG to List on Bitmart Exchange Soon

C+Charge announced massive news for its presale investors on Monday. CCHG is set to go live on Bitmart Exchange at the end of the month. That marks C+Charge’s first centralized cryptocurrency exchange listing, with many more expected in the weeks ahead.

Hey C+Charge Crew! BIG ANNOUNCEMENT – We are going LIVE on @BitmartExchange soon Join our community now and don't miss out on all news about our first #exchange #listing!https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI pic.twitter.com/OtXf9b4eZf — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 6, 2023

Listing across major centralized exchanges should bring more hype and eyes to the CCHG project, and early CCHG investors will be hoping that this translates into big gains for the cryptocurrency, as has happened with other recent major presale’s, like last year’s launch of the Tamadoge (TAMA) token.

CCHG is Already Deflationary

C+Charge recently made a hugely exciting announcement with regards to the project’s tokenomics. The green crypto start-up will now burn any CCHG tokens left over at each presale stage.

Token burning has already gotten underway – the burn of 35,658,291 tokens from stage 2 of the presale took place a week and a half ago, as can be verified on BscScan here.

At the current presale price of $0.018 per CCHG token, that amounts to over $600,000 in burnt tokens.

Meanwhile, another 35,815,716 tokens, the left-over tokens from stage 3, were just burnt, as can also be verified on BscScan here.

ANNOUNCEMENT: The remaining tokens from stage 3 presale have been burnt, reducing the total supply and increasing the value of your assets Stay tuned for more updates on our journey towards a sustainable future⬇️https://t.co/7g53nFk25x #CCHG #tokenburn #crypto pic.twitter.com/hZ08zq1JCZ — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 1, 2023

According to C+Charge, the token burns are “reducing the total supply and increasing the value of your assets”.

