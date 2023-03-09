EV Charging Short Changes Drivers But C+Charge Fixes That And You Can Invest Today

The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) continues to rise due to their environmental benefits and lower operating costs compared to petrol-based vehicles. Add to this the fact that governments around the world are offering major incentives to promote the adoption of EVs, and the stage is set for continued growth in the sector.

However, the most important issue still currently slowing the EV adoption momentum is range anxiety, the fear of running out of battery power while on the move, and unclear and quickly rising charging costs.

C+Charge, an EV solutions company, promises to help address these issues by streamlining the EV charging process while also making charging costs transparent, providing a way for users to find the right charging station for their vehicle, and offering rewards in the form of a carbon credit crypto.

Juice Up Your Ride and Help the Environment

The C+Charge app allows users to make informed decisions by using geolocation technology, providing real-time information on charger availability, wait times, and the costs of charging stations.

While linking various companies’ EV chargers into its network, the company is also creating its own charging stations in key locations and streamlining the payment process.

The app’s advanced technical diagnosis capabilities ensure service uptime by helping C+Charge view any issues with the charging stations so they can regularly maintain them, providing peace of mind for drivers.

C+Charge is also committed to promoting sustainability by using renewable energy sources to power its charging stations, creating a sustainable EV ecosystem that benefits both users and the planet.

C+Charge’s Carbon Credit Partnership with Flowcarbon

C+Charge’s recent partnership with carbon credit crypto company Flowcarbon, which will see the platform use its Good Nature Token (GNT) as a reward, makes it possible for EV owners to earn carbon credit crypto for charging their EVs. The project is also dedicated to using the latest technological advancements to provide secure and transparent transactions.

“C+Charge is dedicated to democratizing the carbon credit industry by providing a platform that rewards drivers with carbon credits while providing a seamless payment platform that provides transparent pricing across all charging stations,” said lead strategic advisor of C+Charge, Ryan Fishoff, about the carbon credit partnership. “C+Charge provides a real-life use case for (a) web3 blockchain-powered network that provides real-world utility.”

“Flowcarbon provides an end-to-end solution for enabling the platform to incorporate and allow its users to earn carbon credits on the chain, enabling C+Charge to fulfill its mission to allow EV drivers and token holders the ability to earn carbon credits,” he added.

In short, Flowcarbon is a sustainability-focused blockchain platform focused on promoting eco-friendly practices and incentivizing the adoption of sustainable technologies through carbon credits.

“This will be a first-of-its-kind rewards system, where customers will be earning carbon credits in the form of Flowcarbon’s GNT token, giving EV owners the ability to take additional impactful action,” explained Phil Fogel, CBO of Flowcarbon.

Flowcarbon’s native token, GNT, is designed to work within a closed-loop economy and is earned by performing activities that are beneficial to the environment. As a carbon credit, it can be traded, used to purchase eco-friendly products and services, or traded for fiat.

C+Charge’s ability to provide greater transaction security and transparency comes from the platform’s use of tamper-proof blockchain technology.

C+Charge’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) benefits extends beyond its focus on making it easier for EV owners to charge their vehicles. The project team is also dedicated to decreasing its overall environmental impact by using renewable energy sources to power its charging stations.

The team is also taking steps to ensure that non-EV users are not negatively impacted by EV charging: C+Charge has made it possible for managers, landlords, and other organizations to track the energy consumption of EV charging through advanced monitoring systems, which prevents non-EV owners from being charged for the electricity used to charge vehicles.

Charging Ahead: C+Charge’s Investment Opportunity and Future Plans

In addition to their Flowcarbon carbon credit deal, C+Charge has also launched its own cryptocurrency, CCHG, to power its ecosystem. CCHG will be listed on BitMart on March 31, ranked as the 29th biggest exchange in the world, as of writing.

The project is currently in the 6th presale stage of 8, making now a good time to buy in before prices raise in the next stage. CCHG tokens bought during these phases will be kept in the user’s wallet until the end of the sale.

To control the total supply of tokens in circulation, C+Charge has already been burning tokens weekly. The first burn process took place on February 22, where 35,658,291 tokens from stage 2 were burned.

Recently, an additional 35,815,716 CCHG tokens from stage 3 were burned as well, reducing the number of tokens in circulation even further and potentially increasing the value of the remaining coins.

The future of the EV industry is certainly looking promising. According to a report by BloombergNEF, electric vehicles are expected to account for 10% of global passenger vehicle sales by 2025, 28% by 2030, and 58% by 2040.

C+Charge’s chances of capitalizing on this growth in the EV industry are looking good thanks to a highly experienced project team and a product that addresses real-world problems while bringing EV drivers into the growing carbon credit market.

In short, the growth of the carbon credit market and the EV industry continues to foster promising investment opportunities, and C+Charge’s offering of an efficient EV solution is one of them.

The presale that is currently underway, and the listing of CCHG on BitMart on March 31 present a timely opportunity for investors to get involved on the ground floor.

