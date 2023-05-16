EU Seeing Surge in Crypto Funding After MiCA – Will the US Be Left Behind?

European crypto firms are enjoying a surge in funding as the European Union’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) legislative framework progresses through the European Parliament and the US, still very much marred by regulatory uncertainty, risks getting left behind.

MiCA is the EU’s regulatory framework for crypto that was approved earlier this year and is expected to enter into law this summer, setting off a countdown for European crypto firms to get compliant.

In a tweet citing PitchBook data, USDC and EURC issuer Circle Internet Financial Director of EU Strategy and Policy Patrick Hansen said that Europe’s share of venture capital investment into crypto firms had shot up by nearly 10x in one year from 5.9% in Q1 2022 to 47.6% in Q2 2023.

He called it, “the MiCA effect”, before adding that “regulatory clarity attracts capital & entrepreneurs from around the world” and that the passage of MiCA towards law is a “great development for crypto in Europe!”.

Binance’s Regional Head for Asia, MENA and Europe was equally glowing on MiCA.

“The new MICA framework provides regulatory clarity and consistency for crypto businesses in EU” he noted in a tweet, adding that MiCA is “a model for other regulators to emulate”.

Will the US Be Left Behind?

The atmosphere in the US crypto industry couldn’t be more different as Congress struggles to get its act together regarding crypto legislation, and as the US Securities and Exchange Commission goes on a regulation-by-enforcement rampage.

The agency has been suing, or threatening to sue, US-based crypto firms left, right and center for alleged unregistered securities offerings.

And major US crypto firms are increasingly thinking about leaving the US.

Coinbase, the largest US-based exchange, is mulling leaving the US in wake of having received a Wells Notice from the SEC over its staking program and allegedly operating as an unregistered securities exchange.

Ripple, which is engaged in a prolonged lawsuit with the SEC over its alleged issuance of XRP as a security (Ripple maintains that XRP is a commodity), has also threatened to leave.

All the while, uncertainty about what the rules regarding crypto actually are, and over the risk that if you try anything in the US, you could be in hot water with the SEC, is stifling innovation to an unknown, but likely considerable, degree.

Unless Congress can bring in a clear regulatory framework like the EU is in the process of and reign in the marauding SEC, the US falling behind as a major global hub for web3 innovation.

And with blockchain and web3 slated as one of this century’s most important technological revolutions (up there with the spread of the internet late last century and early this century), that could cost the US dearly.

Related Articles