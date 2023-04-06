EU Crypto Regulations Not Strong Enough Says ECB Board Member McCaul

European Central Bank (ECB) supervisory board member Elizabeth McCaul stated on Wednesday that the European Union’s proposed regulations for crypto assets, the Markets in Crypto-assets (MiCA) bill, do not go far enough.

McCaul argued that stricter requirements and enhanced supervision are necessary for significant crypto-asset service providers, but MiCA does not cater to these needs.

The bill is set to be voted on by the European Parliament later this month, following a series of scandals and collapses in the crypto world.

McCaul also highlighted the issue of measuring the size of crypto-asset service providers, noting that even the now-collapsed crypto exchange FTX would not have been considered significant under the current criteria.

She explained that new quantitative metrics are required to account for the type of business and suggested that thresholds should be measured at the group level rather than at the individual entity level.

Major Crypto Firms Require Additional Rules and Global Cooperation

Elizabeth McCaul expressed the need for tougher rules and increased international regulatory cooperation for major global crypto companies like FTX and Binance.

In her blog post, she mentioned that the European Union’s MiCA regulation does not fully address the problem of complex international structures or “ecosystem” companies that claim to have no headquarters.

McCaul cited precedents from the banking sector, where consolidated groups are governed by “colleges” of international supervisors.

She also noted that with securities, regulators defer to foreign jurisdictions that are deemed to be equivalent.

However, she argued that crypto companies need to become more legally accountable, with no jurisdiction allowing entities to run their business without disclosing their legal status and who is responsible for the business.

Calls for Stricter Requirements and Enhanced Supervision

McCaul urged that while smaller entities could remain under MiCA, major crypto providers should be subject to a separate regime with stricter requirements and enhanced supervision.

The threshold for deeming an operator as “significant” must be reevaluated, as even major crypto exchanges like Binance do not currently meet the criteria.

Other ECB members have expressed concerns about crypto assets as well.

Fabio Panetta, an ECB executive board member, previously described crypto as a “Ponzi scheme” fueled by greed.

ECB President Christine Lagarde has also called for more laws in areas like crypto staking and lending that MiCA does not cover.