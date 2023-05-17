EU Crypto Regulations Finally Make Exchanges Liable If They Lose Customer Funds



The Economic and Financial Affairs Council of the European Union (EU) has approved the world’s first set of comprehensive crypto rules that are set to regulate crypto assets as well as crypto exchanges.

EU Finance Ministers Vote in Favor of Crypto Regulations

The rise of crypto and the fall of related firms and exchanges such as FTX and the Terra ecosystem has made the need for regulations on the industry urgent.

Elisabeth Svantesson, finance minister for Sweden, which holds the EU presidency said in a statement:

Recent events have confirmed the urgent need for imposing rules which will better protect Europeans who have invested in these assets, and prevent the misuse of crypto industry for the purposes of money laundering and financing of terrorism.

According to the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the collapse of FTX, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, cost its clients $8 billion in damages.

In a bid to prevent the reoccurrence of such events and protect all crypto users within its jurisdiction, the EU’s Economic and Financial Affairs Council, which is made up of the finance ministers of all member states, approved the eagerly awaited Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) law.

The regulation was put to a vote where finance ministers from 27 member states voted in its favor along with amendments to several regulations and directives relating to the new legislation.

This was after the Act was formally accepted by the European Parliament on April 20, opening the door for final approval by the European Council before the regulatory standards go into effect.

The MiCA Law

For starters, the set of EU rules makes sure that crypto assets can be tracked, much like money transfers, and that questionable transactions may be stopped in order to better protect cryptocurrency investors.

Additionally, they offer “enhanced consumer protection and safeguards against market manipulation and financial crime,” according to announcements made by the EU parliament.

Notably, person-to-person transfers are exempt from the laws, but transactions from self-hosted wallets exceeding 1,000 euros are covered whenever they connect to wallets managed by crypto-assets service providers.

Another important aspect that the regulations address is the requirements for crypto providers. The regulations require that they publish their energy usage in order to assist the EU in observing the significant carbon imprint of cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, to issue, trade, and protect crypto assets, tokenized assets, and stablecoins, for example, all providers will require a license.

Failure to acquire an operations license will result in the entity being listed in a public registry maintained by the European Securities and Markets Authority to record their noncompliance and aid in the fight against money laundering, terrorist funding, and other hazards associated with crime.

MiCA, which has been in the works since 2020, is but a component of the larger European Commission digital finance package whose goal is to create a European strategy that promotes technology advancement while also guaranteeing financial stability and consumer safety.

In addition to the MiCA regulation, the package also consists of a digital finance strategy, a Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), that covers crypto-asset service providers as well, and a proposal on distributed ledger technology (DLT) pilot regime for wholesale uses.

The next milestone in the long journey of the enactment of the MiCA regulations would be to be published in the Official Journal of the European Union. The regulations are then expected to come into effect within a year thus they will become law in the middle of 2024 whereas the broader rules on crypto service providers are expected to be in effect from January 2025.

