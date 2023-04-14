Ethereum Staking Withdrawals Are Backing Up, But That’s Partly By Design

Cryptocurrency investors are experiencing delays in withdrawing their funds after the Ethereum blockchain’s major software upgrade, dubbed “Shapella.”

The update aimed to unlock more than $30 billion worth of ether, but investors are now dealing with a withdrawal queue worth approximately $1.4 billion.

The delays underscore Ethereum’s potential shortcomings as it seeks to become a widely-used financial infrastructure.

Shapella Upgrade Unlocks Staking Withdrawals

The long-awaited Shapella upgrade was released on Wednesday night, enabling users to withdraw previously staked Ethereum on the network.

Before the update, users were unable to withdraw their funds through this method, known as “staking.”

The Shanghai update also introduced a new approach to staking withdrawals, eliminating the need for users to submit specific withdrawal requests and pay transaction fees.

However, many users are now facing difficulties in withdrawing their staked ETH, with around $1.4 billion stuck in the withdrawal queue.

Limits on Withdrawals for Security Reasons

According to Nansen analyst Martin Lee, the Ethereum blockchain can process around 1,800 validator withdrawals or 57,600 ether per day.

These limits are in place for security reasons.

Lee explained, “In an extreme scenario, if there’s no limits, and a large majority of validators exit, the Ethereum network would be vulnerable to attacks and bad actors.”

The Ethereum Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting the Ethereum network, has not commented on the withdrawal delays.

Weeks to Clear Backlog, Binance Exchange Affected

Nansen’s Lee predicts that the backlog could take weeks to clear, depending on the average daily “unstaking” amount.

Once cleared, it would take only hours or a couple of days for the process to complete.

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that users will be able to withdraw their ether from its staking product starting April 19, but it may take “15 days to several weeks” to process these transactions due to Ethereum network limitations.

Binance has set a daily ETH redemption quota for each user as a result.

Despite Ethereum’s popularity in decentralized finance and NFT markets, it has yet to gain widespread use in mainstream payments, finance, or commerce.

The current withdrawal delays serve as a reminder of the limits of Ethereum’s transaction processing capabilities and the need for continued improvements to the network.