Ethereum Price Prediction – With Shapella Targeting April 12, is Buying ETH the Easiest Profit in Crypto Right Now?

Ethereum (ETH) investors are eagerly awaiting the Shanghai-Capella upgrade, also known as Shapella, which is scheduled for April 12.

The upgrade promises to introduce staking withdrawals on the main network, a feature that was absent during Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus after the Merge upgrade last September. With the successful launch of Shapella on the Goerli testnet, Ethereum’s core developers have taken a significant step towards the mainnet launch.

The Shapella upgrade is expected to positively impact Ethereum’s price, with analysts predicting an influx of capital as more staking options become available. The release of staked ETH could also act as a bullish trigger, driving the value of Ethereum higher. Furthermore, the Merge upgrade aims to attract institutional investors to the platform, which could boost Ethereum’s value even more.

We have a time! Ethereum mainnet will upgrade to Shapella at: Time: 4/12/2023, 10:27:35 PM UTC

Epoch: 6209536 Let's go! — terence.eth (@terencechain) March 16, 2023

Ethereum’s current market performance shows promise, as it broke through the $1,700 resistance level, reaching a trading value of $1,723 with weekly gains exceeding 20%. If the Shapella upgrade acts as a bullish catalyst, Ethereum could set its sights on reclaiming the $2,000 mark. However, it’s also possible that Ethereum might face a retest of the $1,500 position, which is acting as a key support level.

Considering the potential positive impact of the Shapella upgrade on Ethereum’s price, this may be an opportune time to invest in ETH. However, investors should take into account the regulatory impact on staking activities and weigh the potential risks before making a decision.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $1,721.50, posting a 2.85% 24-hour gain.

Source.

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has been testing key resistance at $1,750 for the fourth consecutive day, following Monday’s impressive 7.5% pump.

This surge helped Ethereum bounce from the lower trendline support and reclaim its position above the 20-day moving average (MA).

Technical indicators paint a mixed picture for Ethereum’s short-term price action. The RSI stands at 61, indicating slight overheating as the market tests the resistance level. This could be a sign of rally fatigue, with a growing bearish divergence emerging.

However, the MACD remains bullish at 19.15, as Ethereum’s price action trades well above the moving averages. This suggests that the current upward momentum could still have room to continue.

On-chain data reveals that Ethereum is in a significant accumulation period, with the 36th consecutive day of net outflow accumulation from exchanges.

Source.

This signals that Ethereum investors are buying and moving Ether into cold storage, with no sell-off imminent.

If Ethereum can successfully break through the $1,750 resistance, the next upside target could be $2,000, representing a 16.75% gain from the current price.

On the downside, a retracement might see Ethereum revisiting the $1,550 level, a 9.52% drop from its current value.

Source.

With a risk-reward ratio of 1.76, Ethereum appears to offer a strong entry point, backed by good upside potential. However, traders and investors should carefully consider the mixed technical indicators and potential downside risk before making any decisions.

