Ethereum Price Prediction – Will Shanghai and Shapella Bring Out the Bulls or the Bears?

Ethereum (ETH) has traders on edge as price action heads south ahead of the Shapella upgrade on April 12.

The Ethereum community are divided over the potential impact of the update on the network. And price action is reflecting this anxiety stalling at a critical 2023 rally high predicted in my Ethereum price analysis yesterday.

Don’t get me wrong I hate to be short #ETHUSD but it was free money – there were red flags all over. I’ll be doing another #Ethereum price analysis this morning stay tuned – will be assessing whether to exit STF short position. https://t.co/ja9RH4IF3d pic.twitter.com/NHIrPdTKvF — CryptoCooling (@crypto_cooling) April 6, 2023

Fears are mounting around the highly anticipated unlocking of staked ETH (stETH). Locked away in the Beacon chain for over half a year since the merge to Ethereum 2.0 Proof-of-Stake last September.

At the heart of concern is the idea that unlocking $31.6bn in staked Ether could lead to a mass sell-off event, crushing an impressive New Years ETH rally.

While it is unrealistic to assume all stakers will immediately un-stake and sell their ETH, there is a real downside risk around this event.

Indeed, more realistic expectations suggest a sell-off could be softened over a number of days as staked ETH is slowly withdrawn,

And while there is a real present risk, some speculate that much of the feared impact is minimised by stETH being putting to use via platforms such as Lido.

Following the Shanghai upgrade, Ethereum plans to introduce “sharding,” which will increase transaction capacity and reduce gas fees.

Contrary to prevailing wisdom and as touched upon in our Shapella report, crypto markets do not operate in isolation from general macro drivers. on US Initial Jobless Claims today – a figure > 200K would mark the 2nd con. week of high claims and invite a more dovish Fed.️ — Soberin (@SoberinHQ) April 6, 2023

With so much at stake for the Ethereum network, lets dig down into the details – read on for ETH Price Analysis.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

With market anxiety around the Shanghai update driving a localised retracement move, Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $1864 (a 24 hour change of -2.27%).

Source.

The localised retracement move comes following a significant leg-up to hit a New Year High at $1944.

Despite the retracement move – which came after ETH flooded into exchange wallets following the RSI overheating – price action is still riding high.

Monday’s push up saw ETH skyrocket away from the steadfast support of the slowly ascending 20 Day MA (which has provided feet to much of this rally).

At the current level there is little to provide support to retracement, which suggests price could move further to the downside to re-converge with the 20 Day MA.

Looking at Ethereum’s key indicators, the RSI has cooled-off a little since yesterday – courtesy of the -3.25% retracement.

However, the RSI is still signalling bearish divergence with 62 being a clear overbought flag.

The ever-bullish MACD on the other hand remains bullish following the leg up at 6.7. Although this represents a slight decline in bullish sentiment since yesterday.

Ethereum (ETH) On-Chain Analysis

Yesterday’s on-chain red flags were pivotal in identifying the trend reversal, and things haven’t improved much overnight.

Source.

The misleading picture of a deep accumulation period on the Exchange Net Position Change chart is finally reflecting the steady decline in net outflow.

Indeed, the more apparent NetFlow reversal is increasingly visible on the Net Transfer Flow chart which depicts rising inflows.

Source.

As traders race to lock-in profits, 76,411 ETH flooded out of cold storage into exchange addresses yesterday.

This $143m inflow represents a significant sell-off accumulating on exchanges. And brings the total amount of ETH moved into exchange wallets this week to $220m.

Worse still? Whales are still selling aggressively into ETH strength.

This is telling, suggesting some of the biggest players in the space believe now is the time to take profit on this rally.

Source.

Just this week at least 15 whales (addresses > 10k ETH) have sold off their stacks and lost whale wallet status. Although that only represents a -1.2% change in whale addresses.

Ethereum (ETH) Open Interest

The build up of vulnerable long open interest yesterday was hit hard by the retracement move.

Looking at open interest levels on Binance, it can be seen that open interest started closing as Ethereum Bulls were burned on the downtick.

Source.

Overall, $178m was wiped off the table last night as market makers made waves.

With open interest levels decreasing, volatility could decline hand-in-hand.

Source.

Indeed, a look at the long vs short ratio (reading 0.95) shows that market sentiment has now shifted decidedly bearish. 51.2% of positions are now taker sell.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction

With technical rally structure giving way to retracement, and no sign of an end to the sell-off – price action is precarious.

Ethereum’s upside target still remains high at $2000 (a potential +6.42% move).

However, downside risk remains significant at the lower support level around $1750 (-6.89%).

Source.

This leaves ETH with a Risk: Reward structure of 0.93, a bad entry vulnerable to further retracement action.

Overall look for three confirmations for a trend reversal back to rallying:

1. A re-convergence of price action with support from 20 Day MA

2. The RSI indicator to cool-off below 55

3. Reversal of exchange NetFlow back to accumulation

