Ethereum Price Prediction – Will ETH Break Free to Successfully Target $2k?

The largest smart contracts token is on the cusp of breaking out and closing in the psychological resistance at $2,000. Ethereum price has over the last week been battling increasing selling activities as investors react to rising regulatory pressure. On the bright side, support at $1,560 slowed down bearish advances, paving the way for an ongoing bounce at $1,640.

Key Levels To Watch As Ethereum Price Steadies Recovery

Ethereum price successfully pierced resistance at the upper falling trendline on the second attempt during the mid-February rebound from support at $1,466. However, Ether only managed to peak at $1,740 before it succumbed to overhead pressure from early last week.

Now, the second-largest crypto, boasting $197 billion in market capitalization is attempting another breakout above the same trend line, which if efficacious, could propel Ether to tag the next hurdle at $1,800 and bring $2,000 within reach.

(1) Rekt Capital on Twitter: “$ETH breakout confirmed #ETH #Crypto #Ethereum https://t.co/ENm9HfzVPd” / Twitter

This bullish narrative hails from support at $1,560 as provided by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (line in red) and is reinforced by the 200-day EMA (line in purple), as elucidated by the daily time frame chart below.

At the same time, investors seem ready to embrace a golden cross formed when the 50-day EMA crossed above the 200-day EMA. Traders look out for this pattern to ascertain the long-term bullish outlook in the asset being traded.

Ethereum price formed the last golden cross in May 2021, followed by a massive rally that later built the foundational support for 2021’s bull market. Although this pattern’s impact might not be immediate, it helps to confirm Ethereum price has the potential to uphold the bullish outlook in the long run.

Traders looking forward to buying Ethereum as it recovers toward $2,000 may consider waiting for the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to validate another buy signal. That said, this call to buy ETH manifest with the MACD line in blue flips above the signal line in red.

Crypto Chiefs on Twitter: “$ETH has started to gain a lot of strength against Bitcoin in the past 24 hours… Let’s see if we get another push up from here. If we get a move on Ethereum we can expect altcoins to follow. https://t.co/L4XcQh5LZq” / Twitter

For now, Ethereum is yet to determine which path it would take down resistance at $2,000. Therefore, traders must watch ETH’s behavior around $1,640 – resistance highlighted by the upper falling trend line. As mentioned, breaking and holding above this level could quickly push ETH price to close the gap to $2,000.

On the downside, Ethereum price may be forced to retest support at $1,562 as highlighted by the 50-day EMA. Chances are bears will respect this buyer congestion zone, keeping in mind, the 200-day EMA holds marginally to the downside. If push comes to shove, Ether may resolve to seek solid support at $1,400.

ETH Addresses In Profit Hold Firm as Ethereum Price Breakout Beckons

Despite the buildup of overhead pressure on ETH, investors experiencing unrealized profit have no plans of closing their positions, at least not for now. On-chain data from IntoTheBlock shows 2.58 million addresses previously purchased 11.42 million ETH between $1,590 and $1,638.

As Ethereum struggles to sustain the uptrend investors in that range will likely throw their weight behind the price for a bullish outcome. Moreover, the massive buyer congestion has the potential to push bears out of control.

On the upside, Ethereum price is facing relatively weak seller congestion zones, as shown by the IOMAP model. With a minor push, ETH could quickly lift above $1,800 and open the door to gains aiming for $2,000.

