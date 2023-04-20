Ethereum Price Prediction – Why This 6% Retrenchment Can Help Bulls Move Forward

Thursday, April 20 – With initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims on the horizon, Ethereum (ETH) markets are on tenterhooks.

This comes as SEC Chair Gary Gensler recently found himself in the hot seat, dodging questions from Chair of the Financial Services Committee, Patrick McHenry, regarding Ether’s classification as a commodity or a security.

This entire opening exchange with Rep @PatrickMcHenry and Chair Gensler is worth watching in full. Is Ether a security or no? It’s a very simple question. “I asked you this in private. This shouldn’t be a surprise.” pic.twitter.com/DAx3fkGqSM — Ryan Selkis (@twobitidiot) April 18, 2023

Gensler’s evasive responses only served to highlight the regulatory ambiguity surrounding Ethereum, leaving traders and investors alike scratching their heads in confusion.

Despite the regulatory haze, Ethereum traders are already looking ahead to the network’s future post-Shapella FUD, with a series of significant upgrades in the pipeline.

Upcoming milestones include the Cancun hard fork, which will introduce “Proto-Danksharding” to turbocharge rollups and reduce network fees; Distributed Validator Technology (DVT) for simplified “squad staking” and decentralized staking services; and the proposer-builder separation (PBS) to tackle maximal-extractable-value (MEV) attacks by creating a division of labor between block proposal and block-building tasks.

With so much development in store for Ethereum, traders are keeping a close eye on the impact of these upgrades on ETH prices.

The recent dip in the crypto market, which saw Bitcoin fall to around $29,000 and Ethereum slip below $2,000, has left some investors uneasy.

Yet with over $1.05bn in ETH open interest wiped off the table, all eyes are on the upcoming U.S. job data and its potential ripple effects on the crypto space.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

Ethereum is now in consolidation following a retracement dip (-6%) that saw price drop to a current level of $1,953 (a 24hr change of +1.02%).

This comes following a surprise rally in the aftermath of the Shapella upgrade, which defied FUD to reclaim heights at $2,142.

As ETH tails Bitcoin’s drop back below $30k, markets seem calm and stable, with ETH finding strength at the lower support level suggesting a period of consolidation before pushing up once more.

Recent price action pushed ETH to levels not seen since May 2022, and this brings ETH’s MoM gain in April to +7.41% overall.

With continued steadfast footing from the 20 Day moving average, and a strong convergence between ETH’s lower support trend and the 200 Day Moving Average – technical structure remains bullish as 2023 continues to see sparks of life from a bleak crypto winter.

Ethereum’s RSI has seen a much-needed cooldown driven by the recent dip, the push above $2k overheated Ethereum’s RSI to a seriously overbought 75 on Sunday.

However, the RSI now sits at a neutral 53 – a rapid cool down reflecting the upside momentum behind ETH.

The MACD on the other hand contrasts this with bearish divergence at -4.7 following the downside slide.

Ethereum (ETH) On-Chain and Open Interest Analysis

On-chain movements help to cement the view that Ethereum’s downside movements are over for the time being.

Looking at Exchange Net Position Change, it can be seen that ETH has moved back into a deep accumulation phase following Shapella, this suggests sell-pressure is minimal.

Furthermore, a closer look at Exchange Net Transfer Volume reveals that in the past 24 hours -331,557 ETH (around $660m) has been withdrawn from exchanges and moved off into wallets – indicating no imminent sell-offs.

Much of this return to accumulation sentiment can be attributed to Shapella upgrade FUD passing by without denting price.

A closer look at Shapella withdrawals shows that ETH staking deposits have surpassed withdrawals by over 22,000 ETH – as staking sentiment flips positive and the network strengthens.

Data from @BitcoinCom's latest report shows that Ethereum deposits have surpassed withdrawals by over 22,000 ETH following the Shapella hard fork, leading to a significant increase in wait times and transfer fees. 1/2 Source: https://t.co/goE8v8YMS9 pic.twitter.com/wsviHvfCqP — SolidProof.io Insider (@solidproof_news) April 19, 2023

This has unfortunately increased gas fees in the immediate frame to an average of over $60.

Open interest levels have also seen a calming over the past 48 hours, with the dip in price wiping out $1.05bn in open interest across all exchanges.

In typical fashion, the biggest hit took place at Binance which saw $760m swept off the table.

The majority of the positions hit were open longs, and the dip down has shifted the Long Short ratio back to a flat neutral sentiment at 1.0.

This decline in open interest levels, and balancing of the long short ratio creates little opportunity for market makers and suggests price could consolidate on the short-time frame.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction

With technical structure in strong bullish form Ethereum has an upside price target on the next leg-up of $2,200 (representing a +12.64% move).

Downside risk on the other hand is less significant following the dip, with a tumble likely to catch quick support at $1,800 (a -7.84% move).

On the short time frame this leaves Ethereum (ETH) with a Risk: Reward ratio of 1.61.

This represents an attractive entry amid a deep accumulation phase, with low open interest and strong structure Ethereum is likely to push up from consolidation.

