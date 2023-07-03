  • Home
  • Crypto News
  • Ethereum Price Prediction: Massive Whale Gets Liquidated Shorting ETH – Is ETH Finally Ready to Blow Past $2,000?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Massive Whale Gets Liquidated Shorting ETH – Is ETH Finally Ready to Blow Past $2,000?

Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is generating significant buzz in the market as a massive whale recently faced liquidation while shorting ETH. This unexpected event has sparked speculation among traders and investors about the potential for Ethereum to surpass the crucial $2,000 resistance level.

With the price of ETH exhibiting a strong upward trend in recent weeks, many are wondering if this could be the moment when Ethereum makes a decisive move toward new all-time highs.

In this Ethereum price prediction, we will delve into the factors driving the market sentiment and explore whether ETH is finally poised to break through the $2,000 barrier.

Ethereum Price

Ethereum (ETH) continues to exhibit an impressive upward rally, with its price finding further support above the $1,950 level. Since the beginning of the month, Ethereum has maintained a consistent upward trajectory, indicating a strong bullish sentiment in the market.

With such positive momentum, Ethereum will probably push toward the critical resistance level of $2,000.

ETH
Ethereum Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading around $1,950, with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,737,298,390. Ethereum has gained 1.92% in the last few hours.

However, a noteworthy development has recently surfaced as a prominent GMX crypto trader has taken a short position on Ethereum, exposing themselves to substantial losses if ETH surpasses the $1,950 mark.

This significant news has been brought to my attention by Taiki Maeda, a well-respected crypto influencer, who shared the information via a tweet.

Nevertheless, the potential liquidation of their short position could adversely affect the price of ETH, leading traders and investors to exercise caution and hesitation in their actions.

On a more positive note, the continued upward movement in Ethereum prices can be attributed to the overall positive sentiment prevailing in the cryptocurrency market.

It is essential to highlight that this optimistic market sentiment was largely fueled by the recent news of Fidelity Investments’ renewed application for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) spot.

It is worth noting that Fidelity previously faced rejection from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2022 during its initial attempt.

However, the recent news of Fidelity’s renewed application has been well-received by the market, contributing to the positive sentiment in the crypto industry. This renewed application has served as an additional catalyst, further supporting the entire cryptocurrency market.

In addition to Fidelity’s renewed application, another notable development that has positively influenced market sentiment is MicroStrategy’s announcement of purchasing an additional $374 million worth of Bitcoin.

This strategic move by MicroStrategy has significantly impacted market sentiment, boosting confidence and enthusiasm surrounding cryptocurrencies. As a result, the cryptocurrency market as a whole has experienced a notable uplift, with Ethereum benefiting from the prevailing optimism.

GMX Crypto Trader Faces Liquidation Risk as ETH Shorts Increase

As previously mentioned, a prominent crypto whale known as GMX has been actively engaging in short positions on Ethereum (ETH) and is now facing the possibility of substantial liquidation. Based on profit and loss (PnL) data, if the price of ETH reaches $1950, they face the risk of losing 80% of their invested funds.

This development came to public attention through Taiki Maeda, a well-known influencer on Twitter, and has since sparked extensive discussions among users of the platform.

Many Twitter users have raised questions regarding the significant number of short positions taken by the GMX whale, with some speculating on the potential use of a strategy known as Delta Hedge.

The recent actions of the GMX whale have generated speculation and conspiracy theories, with some suggesting that they may possess insider knowledge. Despite GMX’s relatively stable performance above the $53 range, Ethereum has exhibited minimal price volatility.

On the other hand, the revelation of a potential liquidation faced by the GMX crypto trader, resulting from their short positions on Ethereum (ETH), can potentially negatively influence ETH prices.

Should the trader’s short position be liquidated, it could prompt heightened selling pressure, potentially leading to a decline in ETH prices.

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Arslan Butt.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Share this Page
Tags
editorial
Arslan Butt
B2C Expert
Arslan is a professional live webinar speaker and derivatives (cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and indices) analyst. Arslan holds an MBA in Finance, and an MPhil in Behavioral Finance. Arslan brings a broad range of skills to help beginners evaluate financial data and investment trends, carry out technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and make an informed decision on the best ways to strategize their investment selection. For several years, Arslan has been a cryptocurrency and forex trader, with a current focus on cryptocurrency price predictions and forecasting. Previously, he has worked on a brokerage firm's forex and cryptocurrency trading team, managing the risk associated with client exposure. Arslan's main fields of expertise are - trading psychology, speculative positioning, market sentiment, and price action analysis. As well as his news coverage on Business2Community, Arslan's work can be found on Bitcoin Wisdom, CryptoNews, ForexCrunch, FX Leaders, InsideBitcoins and EconomyWatch.
Show more
View all posts by Arslan Butt
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Online Sports Betting Was Banned In 49 States Until 2018, Now It’s a $7.2 Billion Industry and Expected to Continue to Grow

The online sports betting industry in the United States has…

Nancy Lubale
2 mins ago
Tech News
Gritty Roots of the World Series of Poker

Watch this year’s World Series of Poker as it culminates…

Michael Kaplan
7 mins ago
Gambling News
Ethereum Price Prediction: Massive Whale Gets Liquidated Shorting ETH – Is ETH Finally Ready to Blow Past $2,000?

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is generating significant…

Arslan Butt
23 mins ago
Crypto News
Anarchy Coin ($ANA) – Emerging Meme Coin Creating a ‘Decentralized’ Community-Led Reform, Presale Surges Past $400k
Yash Majithia
6 hours ago
Crypto News
US Ecommerce Marketplaces Will Generate $384 Billion in 2023 Says New Forecast – Here’s Why It’s Up 10% This Year
Mohit Oberoi
8 hours ago
Tech News
Roblox is Already One of the Most Popular Games Globally and Its User Growth is Speeding Up – Daily Active Users Up 22%
Ruholamin Haqshanas
10 hours ago
Tech News
TikTok’s New Monetization Feature Mixes Brand Deals With Gambling – Many Creators Won’t Get Paid For Their Work
Nancy Lubale
16 hours ago
Tech News