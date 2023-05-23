Ethereum Price Prediction: Low Volatility Combined With Record Staking Inflows Has ETH Ready to Blow

The Ethereum narrative unfolds amidst a backdrop of tectonic shifts within the global economy – as we shift gears towards our comprehensive Ethereum price prediction, we must consider the looming shadow of the imminent FOMC meeting and whispers of a potential U.S. debt default by June 1st.

Anxiety is mounting in the financial sphere – with the U.S. Treasury Department cautioning of a potential default on the colossal $31.4 trillion debt, the economic climate is palpably tense.

Moreover, the upcoming job market report looms large as the Feds contemplate pausing their consistent rate hikes from the past months.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has clearly voiced his stance at the G7 summit.

He will not accept debt deals that protect wealthy tax evaders and cryptocurrency investors at the expense of food assistance for average Americans.

But Janet Yellen of the Treasury warns that failing to reach an agreement might result in grave consequences, jeopardizing both the U.S. and the global economy.

The week ahead is heavy with impactful U.S. economic events that will undoubtedly shape the cryptocurrency market, including the May 2023 FOMC meeting minutes on May 24th and the PCE index release on May 26th.

Yet, in the midst of these economic upheavals, the Ethereum network has been witnessing its own silent revolution – Ethereum’s Beacon Chain.

A significant step towards Ethereum 2.0, the Beacon Chain was designed to introduce staking – a more energy-efficient mechanism than the current proof-of-work model.

And now providing reasons to be bullish, the Beacon Chain has been absorbing a substantial inflow of $7.7 billion since staking withdrawals were enabled.

Daily deposits have varied widely, with some days reaching up to 225,000 ETH (over $400M in a single day!) What is very noticeable on the inflows chart is a great spike from the Shapella upgrade, after April 12th, when withdrawals from the Beacon chain went fully live. pic.twitter.com/fyYnqzFkhO — Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) May 22, 2023

Eclipsing initial balance predictions and instead Ethereum’s Beacon Chain presents an intriguing contrast to the tumultuous wider economic scene.

With all these factors in play, the fate of Ethereum’s price stands at a critical junction.

Will the Beacon Chain’s performance hold up against these economic uncertainties? Or will we see a reflection of these anxieties within Ethereum’s market behavior?

Let’s unravel these questions in our forthcoming Ethereum price prediction. Stay tuned!

Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis: Ready to Blow?

With Ethereum (ETH) currently trading at $1,854 (representing a 24 hour change of +2.04%) price action appears poised to blow.

A bullish double-bottomed support comes following more than 10 days of tight fought consolidation above the critical $1,800 price level.

Source.

Price action is now battling local resistance around $1,850 – with a significant effort to push up securing a small victory as price appears to reclaim bullish structure above the MA20.

Indeed, in recent weeks the MA20 has proved a tough nut to crack, acting as a steadfast ceiling of resistance barring a short-lived adventure up to topside resistance at $2,013 on May 5 and 6.

If Ether bulls can manifest a foothold here atop the MA20 – Ethereum could resume a technical rally back up above $2,000.

However, there are some causes for concern – despite more than 10 days of consolidation – Ethereum’s RSI struggled to cool off to a significant oversold signal (reaching a bottom at 41).

And following the +4% uptick above the MA20, the RSI now sits with a minor overbought signal at 51.9 – highlighting the propensity to easily overheat at these price levels.

This could indicate a need to push down lower, Ethereum typically sparks strong technical rally structure from low RSI levels around 30 (as seen on March 10).

The MACD contrasts this, with a firmly bullish signal at 3.2 – reflecting the reclaimed MA20.

Ethereum On-Chain: Accumulation or Distribution?

On-Chain signalling can offer a glimpse into unfurling price action for an Ethereum price prediction on the short-time frame, by tracking movements of Ethereum from wallet addresses it’s possible to capture an image of market sentiment and the positioning of key actors.

Source.

Looking at Exchange Net Position Change (which tracks the 30D average of Ethereum in/outflows from exchange wallets), an emerging accumulation window identified last week appears to have deepened over the weekend.

Now in the 19th day of strong net outflows, these huge movements of Ether out of exchanges signals that markets are overall in an accumulation period – indicating great confidence in Ethereum price at current levels with a view towards upside potential.

Shifting focus to Net Transfer Volume from/to Exchanges (which reveals the live daily movements of Ether) the image of an accumulation window is less significant.

Source.

With the fine-line between net inflow and net outflow more tightly fought in recent days – reflecting the tightly controlled price action of the last week.

Indeed, over the past week since Tuesday May 18 there has been a net outflow of 131,446 Ethereum (valued at $238m).

While this isn’t insignificant, it is dwarfed by the potential for significant in/outflows – as showcased on April 19, which saw 311,264 Ethereum (valued at $600m) withdrawn in just one day.

This suggests that while in technical accumulation, this is a weak and potentially dwindling period of accumulation sentiment, with the propensity for a substantial reversal at any time.

And these fears are stoked when tracking the actions of whale wallet addresses (in this instance defined as those wallets containing the validator node requirement of >32 ETH).

Source.

In this instance, there has been a significant decline of -273 addresses over the past week – a clear signal that whales are in a period of distribution not accumulation.

This isn’t entirely unexpected with the old adage that whales typically ‘sell into strength, and buy into weakness’.

While this does offer a level of silver lining suggesting that Ethereum is in a period of strength (supported by the well-defended technical structure), it also suggests that the bigger players in Ethereum markets might believe they can buy in later this year at a cheaper price ahead of the envisioned 2024 Bull Run.

Overall it seems that while ostensibly Ethereum is in a deep accumulation period, this might not be the whole picture – with dwindling small-sized outflows fighting on against a period of whale distribution.

Ethereum Open Interest: Underwhelming or Overburdened?

Looking at the activity on Ethereum derivates markets, which provides signals about ETH trader sentiment – there has been a notable uptick in open interest levels over the past week.

Source.

Indeed, across all derivates exchanges, open interest has increased by over $590m in just a week as traders stack up positions ahead of a decisive break in price action.

This signals a potential red flag for Ether on the short-time frame as stacked up open interest paints a lucrative target for market makers and whales alike.

Open interest hasn’t reached these levels since May 6, which saw a seismic move down – wiping out over-extended long positions.

This sentiment receives additional confirmation from earlier historic data in April, which saw similar levels on April 20 and 21 fight against significant downside price movements.

With consideration that whales are in distribution this week, it may be that Ethereum is facing a downtick on the short-time frame to wipe the slate of over-extended longs.

Further clarification emerges from the Ether’s long vs short ratio – which tracks the market sentiment underpinning open interest.

Source.

It can be seen that over the past 3 days, the high levels of open interest have shifted to a majority long (taker buy) sentiment.

This leaves the long vs short ratio at 1.0538, as a slim but increasing majority of 51.31% of derivative trades leans long.

The recipe here is simple, open interest now sits at lucrative levels and the majority of derivative positions are long – this creates an opportunity for whales and market makers alike to profit from a downside tick in Ethereum price on the short-time frame.

Ethereum Price Prediction: FOMC is a Sink-or-Swim Moment

With potentially turbulent macroeconomic fundamentals arising on the horizon, all eyes will be on the FOMC meeting minutes tomorrow and the PCE data on Friday for a clear decisive move.

However, growing distribution sentiment among whales, coupled with vulnerable high open interest levels – could add weight to the case that Ethereum’s price prediction could turn bearish on the short-time frame.

Source.

In spite of this, strong supportive technical structure could see Ethereum surge up to an impressive upside target at $2,013 (a possible +8.43% move).

However, if fears expressed in this article materialise, downside risk could seem Ethereum slump down to $1,700 (a potential fall of -8.43%).

This leaves our Ethereum price prediction with a curious Risk: Reward ratio of 1 – with curiously equal risk to reward ahead of critical US economic dates – a true sink-or-swim position.

Only time will tell, so stay tuned with Business2Community for the latest cryptocurrency price analysis.

RELATED: