Ethereum Price Prediction: Indicator With 90% Accuracy Set a Price Target for May 31st

Crypto markets are perched on a clifftop, as Bitcoin (BTC) threatens to plummet down to $25,000, amid the anxiety Ethereum (ETH) is facing a test of critical support – will ETH sink-or-swim?

May has disappointed many ETH traders, a short-lived recovery rally topped out on May 5 at $2,017, giving way to a -13% cascade over the past week.

Source.

With ETH’s month-on-month performance dropping to a worrying -6%, the increasingly bearish outlook for ETH has many wondering if the +80% New Years rally is doomed to face a technical breakdown.

Price action faced a brutal rejection from a test of MA20 support on May 5, and the MA20 has emerged as a tough layer of topside resistance – depressing price action ever since.

Despite the emerging ceiling of resistance from the MA20, Ethereum still retains distant support from a gradually ascending MA200, although some speculate this could be due a retest.

Indeed, ETH hasn’t touched base with the MA200 since a brief sell-off on March 10, adding weight to theory that ETH is destined to push down.

Ethereum’s indicators provide some reasons to be cheerful, the RSI has struggled to cool down since mid-April, but is seemingly finally shifting to an oversold signal as stalling momentum pushes the RSI low to 39.

The MACD contrasts this, confirming the bearish outlook with a red flag at -14.3.

Ethereum (ETH) On-Chain and Open Interest

Looking on-chain for further clarification, there has been a clear shift to outflows of Ethereum from exchanges.



Source.

Exchange Net Position Change reveals a week long accumulation window opening – possibly triggered by a temporary pause on Binance BTC withdrawal – spooking traders into taking custody of their stacks.

Although this could equally be a reaction to the fall in Ether’s price with traders in the space moving to buy up ETH at a favourable price.



Source.

A closer examination of Net Transfer Volume highlights the extent of these ETH withdrawals, with a total of 293,203 ETH moving into cold storage so far this week (valued at around $500m).



Source.

In a particularly interesting on-chain move, Net Unrealized Profit Loss has shifted from a bullish period of optimism into a bearish position of fear.

The tumble down to 0.200 on the NUPL indicates that a significant proportion of Ether supply has been dragged underwater by the recent downtick in price action.



Source.

However, with the success of the Shapella upgrade – much of underwater supply is sat happily staked earning respectable interest (with only 0.47% of staked ETH awaiting withdrawal).



Source.

As for Ethereum derivatives markets, total Futures Open Interest across all exchanges is in decline.

With $6.048bn currently sat on the table, this represents a -20% decrease from a local high of $7.623bn on April 14 – reducing the attraction of market makers.



Source.

As for the sentiment of traders underpinning the price action, Ethereum’s Long vs Short Ratio is displaying minor bullish divergence with a slim majority of 54.87% of positions taker buy (a ratio of 1.22).

This is matched by sentiment from CoinMarketCap’s community price estimate votes (which have a 90% accuracy rate).



Source.

Currently community members are projecting Ethereum will reach $1,834.52 by May 31.

With sentiment leaning long, this provides reasons to be cheerful – but I warn that it is likely that Bitcoin’s movements will make the final decision for Ether price action (Bitcoin’s Long vs Short ratio is at 0.98).

Ethereum Price Prediction

So Ethereum in a snapshot; tumbling price action is testing a critical support level beneath tough resistance from the MA20, despite the RSI cooling – indicators suggest a bearish outlook, on-chain depicts an accumulation window despite a sinking NUPL, and low open interest levels are leaning bullish.

With Bitcoin’s price action dominating the directional movement of markets, Ether has a limited upside target astride the MA20 resistance level at $1,913 (a potential +

However, downside risk here remains significant, with a tumble below $1,750 likely to plummet all the way to the MA200 at $1,550 (representing a possible –



Source.

This leaves Ethereum with a Risk: Reward ratio of 0.63 – a troubled entry dominated by downside risk.

As Bitcoin tilters towards $25,000, Ethereum is likely to follow – be cautious and stay tuned with the latest crypto coverage from Business2Community!

RELATED: