Ethereum Price Prediction: Ethereum Foundation to Sell $30 Million in ETH

The Ethereum Foundation has recently announced its plan to sell $30 million worth of ETH, stirring interest and speculation in the cryptocurrency community. As the market reacts to this significant move, Ethereum price predictions become increasingly relevant.

In this update, we will explore the potential impact of the Ethereum Foundation’s decision on the price of ETH, consider market trends, and discuss expert insights to help investors make informed decisions in light of these recent developments.

Ethereum Foundation Wallet Transfers 15,000 ETH to Kraken

An Ethereum wallet associated with the Ethereum Foundation has recently transferred 15,000 ETH to a Kraken deposit address.

Almost simultaneously, a personal address of co-founder Vitalik Buterin moved an additional 200 ETH to the exchange.

Potential Impact on ETH Price

This transaction, valued at just under $30 million at the time of writing, has sparked discussions regarding the foundation’s motives.

The Ethereum Foundation reportedly holds around 0.297% of the total ETH supply, amounting to nearly $700 million in value based on today’s market cap.

Ethereum makes up 80.5% of the foundation’s total crypto and non-crypto holdings.

Past Sales Preceding Market Downturns

Some observers have noted that previous large-scale ETH sales by the foundation have preceded market downturns.

For instance, the foundation sold 20,000 ETH worth around $9.5 billion in November 2021, which was soon followed by a significant price correction and the start of the 2021 ETH bear market.

Such sales have often been linked to peaks in the ETH price cycle, with market participants closely watching the foundation and Buterin for the timing of their sales.

Ethereum Price Prediction Amid the Sale

Despite the Ethereum Foundation’s asset liquidation potentially suggesting a forthcoming price decline, no major market disruptions were evident on Saturday morning, as Ethereum bulls remained focused on reaching the crucial $2,000 milestone.

From May 1st to May 5th, investors transferred 210,000 ETH off exchanges, decreasing the total ETH supply on these platforms. Furthermore, increased whale accumulation has been observed throughout the Ethereum network since the start of the month, contributing to a more optimistic ETH price forecast.

Ethereum’s current price stands at $1,911, with a minor drop of nearly 2.5% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency holds the #2 spot on CoinMarketCap, boasting a live market cap of $229 billion. On Sunday, Ethereum trades with a sideways bias, fluctuating within a tight range between $1,875 and $1,965.

A supporting upward trendline is located near $1,870 for the ETH/USD pair, with candle closes above this level potentially leading to a bullish rebound. On the upside, the ETH/USD pair may target $1,960 or even extend higher towards $2,020.

Conversely, support persists around $1,875.7, and a drop below this point could pave the way for further selling, potentially down to the $1,800 mark.

