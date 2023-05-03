Ethereum Price Prediction: Ethereum Derivatives Market Pricing Suggests Bounce Incoming

Ethereum’s price has been on a downtrend, failing to breach the $1,950 resistance mark, however, Ethereum derivatives market pricing suggests that a bounce could be in store.

While the economic environment remains uncertain, with the U.S. reporting a GDP growth of 1.1% and inflation in Germany at 7.6%, investors are now pricing higher odds of a global recession as the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates above 5% on May 3.

As we approach the highly anticipated Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting today, where the Fed is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points and end the tightening cycle, it is crucial to investigate Ethereum derivatives metrics to gauge professional traders’ risk appetite.

Just like that. One day out from the FOMC rate decision, the odds of a 25-bps hike have been fully priced out. The terminal rate is holding at 5% This kind of move never happens ONE DAY OUT from a Fed meeting — this is an end-of-cycle type event. pic.twitter.com/8gl5iAABsS — Joe Consorti ⚡ (@JoeConsorti) May 2, 2023

Despite the weak economic data hinting at a recession, the Ethereum derivatives market displays modest confidence, with futures contracts trading at a 2% premium. This suggests that professional traders are not fearful of a significant price drop in the near term.

In the midst of this uncertain economic landscape, the FOMC meeting results could have a significant impact on the crypto market.

With the U.S. dollar heading into the event with a weak tone, the Fed’s decision could send ripples across the financial markets. Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Chairman, is likely to keep every door open, signaling that surprises are not off the cards.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

Ahead of Powell’s announcement, Ethereum is currently trading at $1866 (-0.19%) as consolidation above $1800 continues.

Source.

With Ethereum posting a month-on-month gain of +4.26%, the localised retracement move has been met with strong support.

However, despite the impressive +56% rally YTD, in recent weeks ETH price action has slipped below vital support from the 20 Day MA.

A well-defended support zone has seen multiple resistance tests at the 20 Day MA, but all so far have rejected stoking despair in markets.

With ETH today posturing for a final test of moving average resistance, the RSI provides reassurance – sat low at 48 – indicating room to manoeuvre for ETH bulls.

The MACD on the other hand signals a significant red flag with unignorable bearish divergence at -12.66 following ETH’s serial rejection by the 20 Day MA.

Ethereum (ETH) On-Chain Analysis

A closer look at on-chain Ethereum flows depicts a shift, as traders are seemingly rotating their ETH stacks into Bitcoin (BTC).

Source.

Exchange Net Position Change (which tracks 30d change in Exchange supply) has pulled a surprise reversal, drawing the curtains on a significant ETH accumulation window since February.

Major inflows this week suggest that traders are moving to take profit on the 53% YTD ETH rally, possibly motivated by Bitcoin flipping bullish.

Source.

A more detailed view of day-to-day exchange netflow reveals a massive spike in ETH deposits on May 1, as +285,817 ETH (valued at $523m) flooded into exchange wallets.

Source.

This comes amid a significant decline in Ethereum’s DeFi TVL – which has tumbled -12% over the last two weeks as players move to take profit following serial rejection from the 20D MA.

Ethereum Derivatives: Open Interest Analysis

With derivatives trading at a 2% premium, it isn’t surprising that open interest levels have witnessed a -20.8% decrease over the last two weeks.

In what could be described as a post-Shapella cool-off it seems open interest is intent on resuming normal levels of activity.

Source.

Of the open interest left on the table, the Long Short ratio suggests it is evenly divided along the fence at 0.98.

Minor bearish divergence among traders is likely not enough to solicit wave making by market makers.

Source.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction

With the 20 Day Moving Average denoting the key test it is absolutely critical for ETH bulls to push a clean break above the $1,965 level.

This would represent a +5.3% move, however, there is significant downside risk with rejection.

A tumble south could see ETH fall to the a lower support zone at $1,750 (-6.25%).

Source.

This leaves Ethereum reeling with a Risk: Reward of 0.85 – a bad entry, characterised by significant downside risk on the short-time frame if rejection occurs at the 20 Day MA.

