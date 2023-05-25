Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Staking is On Fire With $40 Billion In ETH Now Staked

In a dramatic turn of events following the anticipated Shanghai upgrade, Ethereum’s staking activity has soared to a whopping $40 billion – catalysing a worrying Ethereum price prediction.

A surge that marks a significant milestone for the Ethereum network as it embraces the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm.

Despite Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin’s warnings about overloading the network consensus, the uptick in ETH staking activity has remained unabated.

This enthusiastic participation not only fuels the security of the Ethereum network but also offers the opportunity for investors to earn passive income through staking rewards.

In other market news, the recent release of the minutes from this month’s FOMC meeting has also stirred the financial markets, including cryptocurrencies.

With policymakers at loggerheads over future interest rate hikes, the financial sector’s response has been fairly muted.

However, the uncertainty of rate hikes continues to loom over the markets, including major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Ethereum Price Prediction: How does FOMC and Staking Impact Price?

Despite the recent dip in Ethereum prices, the robust activity in staking projects a sense of optimism amongst ETH investors.

The staking annualized rate of return currently stands at an appealing 8.66%, adding an extra layer of incentive for those looking to engage in staking.

Moreover, since the implementation of unstaking on the Ethereum network, a significant number of ETH have been deposited into ETH 2.0 contracts, indicating sustained investor confidence.

With Ethereum’s staking value surpassing the $40 billion mark, the crypto community’s commitment to the PoS consensus mechanism seems unwavering.

As Ethereum continues to evolve, this high level of participation not only contributes to the network’s security but also to its decentralization.

As we move forward, this detailed Ethereum price prediction will provide further insights into the journey of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Stay tuned!

Ethereum Technical Analysis: Ether Prospects Turn Bleak

Ethereum (ETH) is currently caught in a troubled downside slide, as steadfast resistance from the MA20 continues to drive cascading price action.

Now trading at $1,787 (a 24 hour change of -0.70%) post-FOMC, Ether bulls face a make-or-break attempt at consolidation here.

Source.

Breakdown from this level following a second tough rejection from the MA20 on May 24 could see price collapse to a lower level.

Indeed, the MA20 has proven to be an absolute capstone of localised resistance since April 20, with a comparable attempt to break above the suppression of the moving average on May 5/6 also being firmly rejected.

This leaves Ethereum with a bleak outlook on the short-time frame.

However, the RSI provides a glimmer of hope as it rapidly cools off to an oversold signal at 42 – but this could continue to slide down to a stronger signal at 30.

The MACD, which begun the week on a firmly bullish signal has almost petered out to bearish divergence – at a resounding 0.12.

Ethereum On-Chain Analysis: Whales Enter Distribution

Source.

On-chain flows of Ether continue to provide a complex puzzle to unpack, a 20-day long accumulation window revealed on Exchange Net Position Change provides an ostensible level of comfort.

However, fears that this trend could be reversing are beginning to materialise as the depiction of 30D change in exchange NetFlow appears to be in decline.

This reflects a worrying reversal that appeared on a more day-to-day view from Net Transfer Volume, which illuminates the tight fought battle between in and outflows over the past 10 days.

Source.

A minor influx of 23,044 ETH yesterday (valued at $42m) marked a halt to 3 days of ETH outflows, suggesting a reversal towards distribution sentiment may now be permeating through markets.

This sell-pressure appears to be fuelled by the bigger players in the space, with a significant decline in the number of addresses containing > 32 ETH in recent days (validator node requirement).

Source.

With around 1% of whales, or 1,324 validator-sized ETH wallets selling off their stacks (to a level below whale status) over the past 15 days.

With whales shifting to distribution sentiment against an ostensibly image of a declining accumulation window – this is a clear bearish signal that things could head south.

Ethereum Open Interest: Calm Before the Storm

As for the position of derivatives markets, open interest levels can provide insight into the sentiment of Ether traders across the marketplace.

Across all exchanges open interest levels currently sit at $5.93bn post-FOMC.

Source.

The slight tumble in Ethereum price over the past few days wiped out over-extended long interest, and with open interest levels remaining relatively low – there is little concern of a dramatic price movement.

This is because high open interest levels often foreshadow dramatic price movements due to the lucrative opportunity for market makers and whales alike to create waves.

As for the trader sentiments underpinning these lower open interest levels?

Source.

It seems that markets have finally cottoned onto the troubling downside move, as sentiment on the long short ratio has now shifted to 0.9782 – showcasing minor bearish divergence as 50.55% of traders lean short (taker sell) in their positioning.

Such minor divergence creates little opportunity for waves in the market – and current open interest could reflect traders taking stock of yesterday’s FOMC minutes.

Ethereum Price Prediction: A Storm on the Horizon

With technical structure breaking down to a bleak outlook, on-chain signalling suggesting Ethereum whales are in distribution, and trader sentiment leaning short (against low open interest levels) – things are not looking good for Ethereum.

It is likely that these factors could fuel a further move to the downside, although markets keenly await further US economic data from the PCE figures released tomorrow (May 26 at 8:30AM ET).

This macroeconomic image of US inflation (which has been stubbornly persistent in recent months) could provide the catalyst for a seismic move down – especially if Bitcoin fails to hold positioning.

Source.

Ethereum price prediction therefore suggests that an upside target back above the MA20 at $1,855 (a possible +3.9% move) is the best that bulls can hope for.

Whereas downside risk has grown in significance, with bears now likely to target a breakdown to a level not seen since March, $1,700 (a possible -4.80% slide).

This leaves Ethereum price prediction with an ugly risk: reward ratio of 0.81 – as bearish fever takes hold.

Stay tuned to discover more of the latest price prediction analysis from Business2Community.

