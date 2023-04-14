Ethereum Price Prediction – ETH Blasts Past $2,100 as Bulls Stampede – $2,500 Soon?

Ethereum (ETH) markets have hammered up in a sensational 48 hours after serial FUD around the Ethereum Shapella upgrade failed to amount to a sell-off move.

Instead, ETH bulls are on parade as the arrival of staking withdrawals has ignited a flood of capital into the network since Wednesday.

With Ether hammering up +5% overnight, bearish expectations have been blown out the water.

#Ethereum already lost 0.071% of its total supply since the Merge! pic.twitter.com/Z7ojJ0t921 — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) April 14, 2023

As ETH’s technical rally structure is holding strong, lets dig into an Ethereum Price Prediction and discover how high this ETH rally could climb.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

Following the explosive move to the upside, Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $2,110 (representing a 24 hour change of +4.75%).

The huge green candle late last night pushed Ether’s post-Shapella gains to an impressive +10.5% as Ether continues to push up after an anticipated dump failed to materialize.

Ethereum’s break above $2,000 brings ETH’s overall Month-on-Month gains to +16%.

Trading in a tight consolidation pattern at currently levels, Ethereum is wrestling with top trendline resistance.

The move up saw Ethereum surge away from the ascending 20 Day MA, highlight a potential need to consolidate and await the extra footing of a moving average before pushing higher.

Indicators are sending mixed signals today, with the RSI critically overheated to 75 on the recent run.

Representing a significant overbought signal, many will be looking for the RSI to cool down before resuming long positions.

The MACD on the other hand is on parade at an eye-wateringly bullish 16.9 following the hammering candles.

Ethereum On-Chain and Open Interest analysis

On-chain signalling has been as choppy as price action since Shapella, with overall Net Position Change depicting a shift in sentiment, pushing Ethereum deep back into its accumulation phase.

This could be the arrival of new money keen to FOMO into this ETH rally, but interestingly there is further confirmation from Net Transfer Volume which suggests a strong shift to outflow – indeed in the past 24 hours we can see 42,797 ETH has moved off exchanges into cold storage ($85m).

Open Interest continues to rack up to worrying heights following the seismic movements, with total ETH Open Interest across all exchanges now sitting at $7.62bn.

On Binance alone there has been an uptick of $895m in open interest over the past 48 hours.

A cause of concern for Ethereum bulls, the majority of this immense open interest is leaning long (taker buy) with the LVS ratio at 1.07.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction

With ETH markets riding at such heights, it is hard to predict upside potential – especially tailing such volatile moves up.

However, with technical rally structure looking solid, the MACD at very bullish heights, and with a feared Shapella sell-off seemingly off the cards the next logical upside target for ETH sits at $2,240 (a potential +6.23% move).

On the downside, with risk of a retracement from current levels to $1,940 – Ethereum could be facing a -8% move.

This leaves Ethereum with the dubious Risk: Reward ratio of 0.78, numerically a bad entry especially in face of such an overheated RSI.

Yet, with crypto markets appearing to be surging into an alt season / bull run – Ethereum could be on an unstoppable run.

