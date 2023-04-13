Crypto News

Ethereum Price Prediction – Can ETH Reclaim $2,000 After Shapella and Stake Derisking?

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageSam Cooling Last updated:

Ethereum Price Prediction: As Ethereum (ETH) rallies +6% following Shapella upgrade, could it hit $2,000? Find out in ETH price analysis!

Ethereum enthusiasts, buckle up! The much-anticipated Shapella upgrade is now live, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency.

For the first time in 28 months, Ethereum stakers can finally withdraw their staked ETH, thanks to the combined Shanghai and Capella forks.

This groundbreaking development has the crypto community buzzing, and it’s time for you to find out how it affects the price of Ethereum.

As you dive into our detailed price analysis and prediction, you’ll uncover the implications of Shapella on the market, from potential staker exodus to increased staking participation.

Is Ethereum poised for a price surge, or will the market fall as validators cash out their stake?

This comprehensive analysis will help you stay ahead of the curve and make informed decisions about your Ethereum investments. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to understand the impact of Shapella on Ethereum’s future trajectory.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

Ethereum enthusiasts, buckle up! The much-anticipated Shapella upgrade is now live, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the world's second-largest cryptocurrency. For the first time in 28 months, Ethereum stakers can finally withdraw their staked ETH, thanks to the combined Shanghai and Capella forks. This groundbreaking development has the crypto community buzzing, and it's time for you to find out how it affects the price of Ethereum. As you dive into our detailed price analysis and prediction, you'll uncover the implications of Shapella on the market, from potential staker exodus to increased staking participation. Is Ethereum poised for a price surge, or will the market fall as validators cash out their stake? This comprehensive analysis will help you stay ahead of the curve and make informed decisions about your Ethereum investments. Don't miss out on the opportunity to understand the impact of Shapella on Ethereum's future trajectory.

Source.

As markets assess the fallout of the highly anticipated Shapella upgrade, Ethereum is currently trading high at $1,972 (a 24hr change of +2.77%).

Many traders have been caught off-guard by the surprise +6% move following Shapella, with many anticipating a downtick as staking deposit withdrawals opened.

However, it seems markets have become bullish with sentiment around Shapella shifting positive as the Ethereum network strengthens.

This brings ETH’s April gain to an impressive +8% – out-performing traditional financial assets by an impressive magnitude.

Technical structure remains solid, with the continued rally trend built off strong support from the ascending 20 Day MA.

But Ether might not be in the clear just yet, the surprise uptick has pushed the RSI to overheat to a worrying 67.

This could indicate the need for an immediate retracement or consolidation until the RSI cools down from this blaring overbought signal.

The MACD on the other hand provides much needed reassurance to price action, with a very bullish 5.2 reading.

Ethereum (ETH) On-Chain Analysis and Open Interest

Ethereum enthusiasts, buckle up! The much-anticipated Shapella upgrade is now live, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the world's second-largest cryptocurrency. For the first time in 28 months, Ethereum stakers can finally withdraw their staked ETH, thanks to the combined Shanghai and Capella forks. This groundbreaking development has the crypto community buzzing, and it's time for you to find out how it affects the price of Ethereum. As you dive into our detailed price analysis and prediction, you'll uncover the implications of Shapella on the market, from potential staker exodus to increased staking participation. Is Ethereum poised for a price surge, or will the market fall as validators cash out their stake? This comprehensive analysis will help you stay ahead of the curve and make informed decisions about your Ethereum investments. Don't miss out on the opportunity to understand the impact of Shapella on Ethereum's future trajectory.

Source.

Looking On-Chain, the waters around ETH are muddied, despite an overall net position change depicting a deep accumulation phase, it is clear the 30-day change in exchange supply is steadily declining and likely to flip to net inflows in coming weeks.

Ethereum enthusiasts, buckle up! The much-anticipated Shapella upgrade is now live, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the world's second-largest cryptocurrency. For the first time in 28 months, Ethereum stakers can finally withdraw their staked ETH, thanks to the combined Shanghai and Capella forks. This groundbreaking development has the crypto community buzzing, and it's time for you to find out how it affects the price of Ethereum. As you dive into our detailed price analysis and prediction, you'll uncover the implications of Shapella on the market, from potential staker exodus to increased staking participation. Is Ethereum poised for a price surge, or will the market fall as validators cash out their stake? This comprehensive analysis will help you stay ahead of the curve and make informed decisions about your Ethereum investments. Don't miss out on the opportunity to understand the impact of Shapella on Ethereum's future trajectory.

Source.

Worse still, a look at exchange netflow volume highlights a reversal to net inflow yesterday – indicating a potential shift towards a sell-off move as staking deposit withdrawals begin (a process that could take up to 180 days in a slow bleed-out pressure).

Open interest should also be a rising cause of concern among ETH traders, with a huge spike in open interest levels heading into the choppy waters of Shapella last night.

Ethereum enthusiasts, buckle up! The much-anticipated Shapella upgrade is now live, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the world's second-largest cryptocurrency. For the first time in 28 months, Ethereum stakers can finally withdraw their staked ETH, thanks to the combined Shanghai and Capella forks. This groundbreaking development has the crypto community buzzing, and it's time for you to find out how it affects the price of Ethereum. As you dive into our detailed price analysis and prediction, you'll uncover the implications of Shapella on the market, from potential staker exodus to increased staking participation. Is Ethereum poised for a price surge, or will the market fall as validators cash out their stake? This comprehensive analysis will help you stay ahead of the curve and make informed decisions about your Ethereum investments. Don't miss out on the opportunity to understand the impact of Shapella on Ethereum's future trajectory.

Source.

Across all exchanges an additional $1.53bn was added to the table, with an extra $600m stacked up on Binance futures markets alone.

Ethereum enthusiasts, buckle up! The much-anticipated Shapella upgrade is now live, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the world's second-largest cryptocurrency. For the first time in 28 months, Ethereum stakers can finally withdraw their staked ETH, thanks to the combined Shanghai and Capella forks. This groundbreaking development has the crypto community buzzing, and it's time for you to find out how it affects the price of Ethereum. As you dive into our detailed price analysis and prediction, you'll uncover the implications of Shapella on the market, from potential staker exodus to increased staking participation. Is Ethereum poised for a price surge, or will the market fall as validators cash out their stake? This comprehensive analysis will help you stay ahead of the curve and make informed decisions about your Ethereum investments. Don't miss out on the opportunity to understand the impact of Shapella on Ethereum's future trajectory.

Source.

This could paint a lucrative opportunity for market makers, with a majority of this immense stack of open interest ($7.3bn in total) leaning long.

Ethereum enthusiasts, buckle up! The much-anticipated Shapella upgrade is now live, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the world's second-largest cryptocurrency. For the first time in 28 months, Ethereum stakers can finally withdraw their staked ETH, thanks to the combined Shanghai and Capella forks. This groundbreaking development has the crypto community buzzing, and it's time for you to find out how it affects the price of Ethereum. As you dive into our detailed price analysis and prediction, you'll uncover the implications of Shapella on the market, from potential staker exodus to increased staking participation. Is Ethereum poised for a price surge, or will the market fall as validators cash out their stake? This comprehensive analysis will help you stay ahead of the curve and make informed decisions about your Ethereum investments. Don't miss out on the opportunity to understand the impact of Shapella on Ethereum's future trajectory.

Source.

Indeed, overall trader sentiment shows that 53% of open interest is stacked up in long (taker buy) trades, indicating the potential for a downturn.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction

Ethereum enthusiasts, buckle up! The much-anticipated Shapella upgrade is now live, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the world's second-largest cryptocurrency. For the first time in 28 months, Ethereum stakers can finally withdraw their staked ETH, thanks to the combined Shanghai and Capella forks. This groundbreaking development has the crypto community buzzing, and it's time for you to find out how it affects the price of Ethereum. As you dive into our detailed price analysis and prediction, you'll uncover the implications of Shapella on the market, from potential staker exodus to increased staking participation. Is Ethereum poised for a price surge, or will the market fall as validators cash out their stake? This comprehensive analysis will help you stay ahead of the curve and make informed decisions about your Ethereum investments. Don't miss out on the opportunity to understand the impact of Shapella on Ethereum's future trajectory.

Source.

Despite the concerning shift in the RSI and on-chain movements, technical structure remains in a strong rallying posture and this leaves ETH with targeting a clean upside break above $2k to the $2,100 price level (a potential +6.36% move).

However, with the tide seemingly turning as Shapella withdrawals kick in we could well be facing a downside turn to the nearest lower support level at $1,800 (-8.83%).

This leaves Ethereum with an overall Risk: Reward ratio of 0.72 – a characteristic bad entry in face of an overheated RSI, On-chain reversal, and a $7.3bn stack of vulnerable open interest.

RELATED:

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
  • Secure, Reliable and Anonymous Voting
  • Rug Pull Proof - 90% of Tokens Available in Presale
  • Accumulate Voting Power by Staking $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Sam Cooling.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Sam Cooling

Sam is a financial journalist with a focus on cryptocurrency market news, based in London - his former publications include Yahoo Finance and Coin Rivet.  
With a Master’s Degree in Development Management from the London School of Economics, Sam has previously worked as a Technology Consultant for The…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!