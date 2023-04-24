Ethereum Price Prediction – Can ETH Find its Feet or Crash Below $1,800 This Week?

Crypto markets were aflame last week as huge fluctuations and volatility around Ethereum (ETH) saw its price gains erased, following a weeks-long mini-rally that succeeded the seamless implementation of the highly anticipated Shanghai upgrade on April 12.

Concurrently, Bitcoin (BTC) lost its grip on the $30,000 price point and was trading around $27,300 at the time of writing.

The downturn in Ethereum’s price has been linked by some to rumors surrounding the personal life of its founder, Vitalik Buterin.

Legendary TRON founder Justin Sun made the tongue-in-cheek suggestion that Buterin’s recent breakup might have played a part in the crypto market dip.

Rumor has it that the crypto market and ETH price are down because @VitalikButerin ended things with his girlfriend. For the sake of the crypto industry, I volunteer to introduce him to a new partner! Let's get things back on track! — H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron) April 21, 2023

The comment drew attention and divided opinions within the community on Crypto Twitter – despite the unusual reasoning, the situation has undoubtedly put Ethereum back under the spotlight.

On a more optimistic note, institutional interest in Ethereum has surged, with K33’s Head of Research Bendik Schei reporting that activity is “exploding” post-Shanghai upgrade.

This critical milestone in Ethereum’s transition to a fully-fledged proof-of-stake network has raised expectations for a significant influx of new investor interest.

Schei observed that the market had initially overestimated the selling pressure following the Shanghai upgrade, resulting in Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin amidst a backdrop of burgeoning institutional activity.

Nevertheless as Shapella withdrawals begin to show up on-chain once more, Ethereum’s price chart is exhibiting bearish indicators after collapsing from a local top on April 16.

The downward trend appears to have encountered resistance, leaving room for a minor uptick. Investors should brace themselves for a potential temporary bounce in Ethereum’s price, which could propel ETH to around $1,940 before resuming its descent towards the bullish breaker ranging from $1,744 to $1,649.

However, if Ethereum’s price defies expectations and continues to climb, producing a higher high above the current local top at $2,147, it would invalidate the bearish thesis. Such a development could see ETH revisiting the $2,200 price point and possibly reaching even higher levels.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

As Monday markets open, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,841 (a 24 hour change of -1.10%).

Ethereum’s positioning comes following a dramatic -15% retracement from the mini-rally top at $2,140, which has eviscerated post-Shapella gains.

However, with a return to consolidation at pre-Shapella price levels – many will be breathing a sigh of relief – as Ether markets appear to be stabilising without the apocalyptic price action many anticipated.

Despite the retracement move, there are reasons to be cheerful, as ETH is still up +2.75% month-on-month in April.

However, the collapse of the mini-rally has seen ETH price sink below the MA20 which has formed supportive footing for Ethereum since March 9.

This could be problematic for Ethereum’s technical structure, and the MACD reflects this, with the indicator raising a major red flag at -29.8.

In contrast, the RSI seems to suggest that Ethereum is due for a bounce here, with a rapid cool off to 44 forming a significant oversold signal.

Ethereum On-Chain Analysis and ETH Open Interest

On-chain flows continue to depict a massive ongoing accumulation window for Ethereum whales, looking at Exchange Net Position Change it can be seen that whales have been feeding for 73 days straight – with huge volumes of ETH moving off exchanges into staking and cold storage.

Although these accumulatory outflows have begun to drop-off a bit since Shapella, it is clear there is buy pressure in the market in the price range, although the picture becomes less clear when a closer look is taken at Net Transfer Volume to/from Exchanges (NTV).

NTV depicts a week peppered with significant inflow spikes – and this could be reflective of withdrawals emerging following Shapella, although with a majority of stakers at a loss on paper – and lucrative staking returns available it is difficult to imagine the motivation for mass withdrawals.

Open Interest levels have also calmed in recent days, with the collapse of Ether’s mini-rally last week wiping $1.67bn in open interest clear from the table.

These liquidated short positions have seen open interest return to normal levels, and of the leveraged positions remaining it seems traders have moved decidedly bearish.

Indeed, the long short ratio now sits at 0.89 with 53% of positions now short (taker sell).

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction

With technical structure seemingly set for a bounce following the complete retracement of Shapella’s mini-rally, on the short-time frame Ethereum (ETH) is targeting upper resistance levels formed by the recent drop below the 20 Day MA around $1,940 (a potential +5.44% move).

However, with open interest stacking up 53% short – Ethereum’s downside target is at strong supportive footing around $1,800 (a potential -2.27% tumble).

As withdrawals begin to emerge from Shapella, Ethereum price action is therefore loaded up with a lucrative 2.51 risk: reward ratio.

This marks a very attractive entry, a potential long swing trade on an emerging bounce could see traders lock-in some tidy profits – happy trading!

