Ethereum Price Prediction: Basing Structure Suggests It's ETH's Turn to Pump Now Says Top Analysts

Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Top analysts predict a bullish momentum for the price of Ethereum as the cryptocurrency’s basing structure indicates a potential pump. The recent labeling of ETF applications by the SEC has drawn criticism from Patrick McHenry.

In a tweet by Bluntz (@Bluntz_Capital), he expresses optimism about Ethereum for the rest of the year, suggesting that it is set up for another bull run. Bluntz highlights Ethereum ($ETH) specifically, noting its beautiful basing structure on the USD pair and early signs of reversal on high timeframes against Bitcoin ($BTC).

He expects Ethereum to outperform Bitcoin in the near future. This tweet has generated interest and speculation among traders and investors, suggesting a positive outlook for Ethereum’s price and potential for significant gains compared to Bitcoin.

Ethereum Price Prediction

Ethereum price today stands at $1,914, with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.4 billion. Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum has experienced a slight decrease of around 0.50%. Currently ranked as the second-largest cryptocurrency by CoinMarketCap, Ethereum holds a live market cap of $230 billion.

From a technical perspective on Ethereum, the immediate resistance is observed around the $1,945 level, reinforced by a downward trend line visible on the four-hourly or daily timeframe. The formation of a bearish candle below the $1,945 level suggests a weakening bullish momentum.

Ethereum Price Chart
Ethereum Price Chart- Source: Tradingview

However, on the hourly timeframe, a significant bullish engulfing candle has formed, indicating a strong potential for a bullish breakout above $1,945.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators are within a neutral zone, suggesting the possibility of continuing the current trend.

The 50-day exponential moving average acts as a support level of around $1,827, and a close below this level may result in a downward price movement toward the next support of around $1,741.

In summary, it is important to monitor the $1,945 level as it is likely to serve as a pivot point for Ethereum’s price action today.

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

Arslan Butt
B2C Expert
Arslan Butt

B2C Expert

Arslan is a professional live webinar speaker and derivatives (cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and indices) analyst. Arslan holds an MBA in Finance, and an MPhil in Behavioral Finance. Arslan brings a broad range of skills to help beginners evaluate financial data and investment trends, carry out technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and make an informed decision on the best ways to strategize their investment selection. For several years, Arslan has been a cryptocurrency and forex trader, with a current focus on cryptocurrency price predictions and forecasting. Previously, he has worked on a brokerage firm's forex and cryptocurrency trading team, managing the risk associated with client exposure. Arslan's main fields of expertise are - trading psychology, speculative positioning, market sentiment, and price action analysis. As well as his news coverage on Business2Community, Arslan's work can be found on Bitcoin Wisdom, CryptoNews, ForexCrunch, FX Leaders, InsideBitcoins and EconomyWatch.
