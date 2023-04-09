Ethereum Price Prediction – $3,000 By End of 2023 Will Lag Returns on This New Shiba Inu Coin

Ethereum (ETH), the second most valued cryptocurrency, maintained its upward stance and climbed above the $1,800 mark early Saturday. Ethereum had recently reached an eight-month high at the $1,900 mark, but it was a short-lived spike as it dropped below that level afterward.

Despite this, the overall market sentiment remains positive as Ethereum’s price is still bullish.

However, the reason for its ongoing upward rally could be attributed to the recent OKX survey, which found that almost 83% of respondents expect more ETH to be staked following the Shapella update, and more than 60% predict ETH to reach $5K by the end of 2023.

Thus, this was seen as one of the key factors supporting the ETH prices.

JUST IN: 63% forecast ETH to reach USD 5,000 by 2023; 83% expect increase in staking – OKX Survey. — Coingraph | News (@CoingraphNews) April 8, 2023

Moreover, driven by the ongoing banking crisis, the upbeat cryptocurrency market has played a significant role in underpinning the Ethereum (ETH) coin prices.

This is because traditional financial institutions have been facing challenges, making investors focus on alternative assets like cryptocurrencies. This ultimately led to increased demand and higher prices for coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Once #Bitcoin breaks this level the bull market is back! pic.twitter.com/TaL7m2BvVF — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) April 8, 2023

In the meantime, Glassnode reported that the Open Interest in Bitcoin Options contracts had surpassed Futures contracts, signaling investors’ speculation on BTC’s price.

The news also has a positive impact on the cryptocurrency prices as it indicates investors’ growing interest and speculation on Bitcoin’s price, which could potentially lead to a further increase in BTC and ETH’s value.

#glassnode

Open Interest in #Bitcoin Options contracts ($10.3B) has surpassed that held in Futures contracts ($10.0B).

Futures OI has been relatively flat in 2023.

This results from significant call option buys, as investors start to speculate on higher $BTC prices. pic.twitter.com/JYSnZ8L7sg — CryptoScalpsBot (@bot_scalper) April 8, 2023

Ethereum Price

The current price of Ethereum is $1,870.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.1 billion. In the last 24 hours, Ethereum has gained 0.54%. Ethereum is now ranked second, with a live market value of $225 billion.

It has a circulating supply of 120,457,776 ETH tokens and no maximum supply.

OKX Survey Indicates Optimism for Ethereum’s Price Surge Prior to Shapella Upgrade

OKX, a leading crypto exchange, has recently released its survey results, which showed the expected impact of the upcoming Shanghai-Capella (Shapella) upgrade on Ethereum (ETH) prices. It is worth noting that the upgrade, which enables withdrawals of staked ETH, is set to take place on April 12.

OKX survey shows: 63% of respondents predict that ETH will hit a new record high of over USD5,000 by the end of 2023; 83% of those surveyed expect that more ETH will be staked in the next three months. 34% of those surveyed predict ETH at below $2,000, while 33% believe it will… pic.twitter.com/UJ5YtXqy7a — Denis Ho (@denis_btc) April 7, 2023

According to the survey, almost 83% of respondents expect more ETH to be staked in the next three months, and 63% predict ETH will hit a new record high of over $5,000 by the end of 2023.

About 79% expect ETH’s price to react differently to Shapella than to the Merge, and more than 50% think the price will keep increasing before and after the upgrade. The upgrade will potentially increase its liquidity and demand and contribute to the ongoing rally of ETH’s price.

Bitcoin Options Overtake Futures in Open Interest – Effects on BTC and ETH Prices

On the other hand, Glassnode stated that Open Interest in Bitcoin (BTC) Options contracts has surpassed that held in Futures contracts for the first time. The estimated Open Interest in BTC Options contracts is $10.3 billion, while Futures contracts are estimated at $10 billion.

This means that investors are buying more call options for BTC, indicating their speculation on higher prices.

Hence, this was another key factor that may increase demand for cryptocurrency, potentially driving its price higher.

US Dollar Gains Momentum on Positive Economic Data

The broad-based US dollar has been gaining momentum and rose on Friday after the release of jobs data showing an increase in the world’s largest economy. However, the data suggests that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates next month.

This is why the market has now priced in a 70% chance of a rate hike, which will likely have a negative impact on cryptocurrency prices.

US index futures closed modestly higher, dollar strengthened and US Treasury yields climbed after data showed an increase in jobs in the world's largest economy. pic.twitter.com/NsIXbNudWS — Arth Ben (@ArthurBenta) April 8, 2023

Moving on, traders should keep an eye on any further developments in the Fed’s stance on interest rates, which could impact the value of ETH.

