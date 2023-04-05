Ethereum Price is Ready to Blast Past $2k And Will Usher in New Altcoin Season

Ethereum’s highly anticipated Shanghai upgrade, scheduled for April 12th, has sent the price of Ether (ETH) soaring to a 7-month high of over $1,900, a level unseen since August 16th, 2022.

This price surge comes as Ether displays early signs of relative strength against Bitcoin (BTC), outperforming it by 6% within the last twenty-four hours, according to a research report by Bernstein.

Analysts Gautam Chhugani and Manas Agrawal liken this rally to the one that preceded Ethereum’s last major upgrade, the Merge, which took place in September.

The Shanghai upgrade will enable the withdrawal of staked Ether (stETH) and includes Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP)-4895, aimed at increasing transaction speeds while reducing costs.

Although there are concerns that the upgrade might lead to a supply overhang, Bernstein’s report highlights the “increased realization” that nearly 70% of staked Ether is already accessible via liquid staking protocols like Lido.

Additionally, the remaining staked Ether, directly staked into the beacon chain since December 2020, is unlikely to be held by short-term investors, given the uncertainty surrounding Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake at the time.

This upgrade, coupled with the Capella upgrade on the consensus layer client side, could result in more holders staking their Ether and attracting those on the sidelines.

As Ether breaches the $1,900 resistance level, analysts and investors are closely watching how these upgrades will affect the market dynamics and Ethereum’s price trajectory. Will the Shanghai and Capella upgrades live up to their promise? Stay tuned for our detailed price analysis to find out.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

As Ethereum’s recovery rally continues, Ether is currently trading at $1,910 (a 24hr change of +2.12%).

Source.

With three solid leg-ups so far this week, ETH seems technically poised for a critical test at the $2,000 price level as it charges into April with a +6% gain.

This comes as Ethereum enters its 26th day of sustained upside movement, which has seen ETH recover +40% since March.

Ethereum’s indicators reflect the relentless pressure, with the RSI starting to overheat this week at 65. This could imply the need for a brief period of consolidation.

However, the MACD is on parade at 7.16 in a seismic bullish signal that reflects a rally supported by an aggressively rising 20 Day MA.

Ethereum (ETH) On-Chain Analysis

On-Chain analysis paints a unique image of current Ethereum price action, which seemingly alludes to an unexpected impending sell-off.

Source.

While Exchange Net Position Change depicts a positive overall view of Ethereum, which would suggest that ETH has been in a deep accumulation phase for the past 55 days.

Yet a closer look at exchange activity reveals a different image in the short-time frame (STF) as exchange netflow shifts bearish.

Source.

Net Transfer Volume from/to Exchanges muddies the waters, with a chart more indicative of volatile chop than deep phase accumulation.

Notably since Monday (April 3) 40,296 ETH has moved out of cold storage into exchange wallet addresses, poised to sell by traders eager to lock-in profits.

A flow of $77m worth of Ether onto exchanges isn’t insignificant, and could signal a potential sell-off in the short time frame.

Indeed, a glance at whale wallets (wallet addresses with >10k ETH) it can be seen that Ethereum whales are selling progressively into ETH strength.

Source.

34 whales have reduced their wallet balances below 10k ETH since February.

While it is reassuring to see responsible profit taking instead of dumping by big players, it does beg the question of whether this rally could be running out of steam.

Ethereum (ETH) Open Interest

With the price of Ethereum climbing significantly over the past month, and ETH bulls making gains on relative strength against Bitcoin – it is no surprise that Ether Open Interest has been stacking up dramatically.

Source.

Over the past week an additional $1.028bn in Open Interest has racked up on Binance, painting a potentially lucrative opportunity for market makers to create chop.

Some found this out the hard way after Cobie’s cryptic Binance FUD tweet yesterday, to equally dramatic effect.

I've decided I'm leaving the public cryptocurrency space for a while. Last night I woke up after only 2 hours of sleep, to the crazy incident caused by Cobie's posts. After a night filled with anxiety and my stops getting hit (literally bottom of the wick), I had to take some… — wolf (@ImNotTheWolf) April 4, 2023

Of the Open Interest that has been added to the table, traders are leaning long (52.2% taker buy) in face of strong bullish technical structure.

Source.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction

Indeed, with Ethereum now on day 26 of an impressive rally upside targeting sits high with Ether bulls aiming for a clean break above $2k to $2050 (representing a +7.29% move).

However, with on-chain signalling a potential sell-off and high open interest creating opportunities to the downside there is a risk ETH could fall to the lower support level at $1,750 (a -8.4% move).

Source.

Overall, this provides Ethereum with a Risk: Reward ratio of 0.87. This is a bad entry, and it is likely worth awaiting a retracement or consolidation pattern, and a netflow reversal signal on-chain.

