Ethereum Price Forecast – How ETH at $1,811 is Perfect Springboard For $2k Assault

Ethereum’s forthcoming Shapella upgrade, set to launch on April 12th, brings the highly anticipated Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 4895 into the spotlight, unlocking staked Ether withdrawals from the Beacon Chain to the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

While the community revels in this milestone, praising the developers’ unwavering commitment to innovation, concerns arise regarding potential intervention from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Dive into this article for a riveting technical price analysis of Ethereum, as the buzz surrounding the Shapella upgrade continues to mount.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

At the time of writing, Etheruem is currently trading at $1,814 (a 24 hour change of +2.31%) as ETH continues to mount upside pressure, with no signs of relenting.

With a weekly gain of +6%, ETH is now in the 13th day of consolidation above the $1,750 level, Ethereum bulls are holding steadfast as they attempt to push up to $1,900.

Bringing the YTD rally gain to +52% in 2023, Ether markets are charged ahead of the Shapella upgrade in two weeks.

Ethereum’s RSI sits at 59 – bearish divergence. This overbought signal has sounded the alarm on price action throughout the entire consolidation period.

With the RSI still struggling to cool-off after the seismic push up to the current level, the MACD offers more clarification.

Sat high at 3.5, the MACD is providing a clear bullish reading, reflecting continued upside pressure being recharged by a rising 20 Day MA – which will soon add support to consolidation.

Ethereum (ETH) On-Chain

On-Chain signalling showcases the sustained bull pressure on ETH, with a massive accumulation period currently underway.

A glance at the Ethereum – Exchange Net Position Change chart depicts a huge outflow of ETH into cold storage in recent weeks.

Indeed, Ethereum is now in it 49th day of consecutive accumulatory outflow – meaning that there is very little chance of an imminent sell-off on the cards – exchange supply is being depleted.

And as for Ethereum 2.0 and Shapella? It is clear that wallets are manoeuvring to take advantage of the upgrade not sell-off.

Looking at the number of ETH wallet addresses containing over 32 ETH (the requirement to operate an ETH 2.0 validator node), there has been an explosion of interest.

With a meteoric rise of validator-sized wallets, an additional +17,965 addresses over the past year, the bigger picture of ETH accumulation is deeply underway.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecast

Overall then, with Ethereum in the midst of a massive accumulation period and following almost two weeks of solid consolidation, Ethereum is poised to push up ahead of Shapella.

This would see Ethereum bulls targeting a leg up to target of $1,925 (a +5.96% move).

Whereas downside risk is more significant, with a fall to the next lower support level at $1,675 (-7.80%) on the cards.

Ethereum therefore has a Risk: Reward ratio of 0.76 – a bad entry – it would be wise to await a decisive break from consolidation.

