Ethereum Gas Fees Just Went Through the Roof and Will Get A Lot Worse on Monday

The gas fees for Ethereum are currently reaching all-time highs. There are two main reasons why Ethereum gas prices often increase. Firstly, when there is too much traffic on the network, causing congestion. Secondly, when the price of Ether increases significantly.

Essentially, Ethereum gas is the fee paid when conducting a transaction on the Ethereum network.

The Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) relies on gas to ensure the secure and decentralized operation and self-execution of decentralized apps and smart contracts.

Gas fees serve as a means of compensating the stakeholder community for validating transactions. With Ether reaching an all-time high of $1440.17 and experiencing a 1.09% increase in just 24 hours, Ethereum gas prices have risen above 50 gwei. The cost of Ethereum gas varies according to the demand on the network.

The increasing number of users attempting to add transactions to upcoming Ethereum blocks leads to a climb in Ethereum Gas prices. This rise in demand for gas is largely driven by the growing activity in Ethereum’s NFT market.

As Ethereum’s popularity continues to surge, there are concerns about whether these rising fees will impede its growth. The cost of transferring ether and ERC20 tokens has increased in tandem with Ethereum’s value in US dollars.

For example, a decentralized exchange swap now costs around $13.82 per transaction, compared to $5.37 on OpenSea. Meanwhile, transferring an ERC20 token such as USDT costs approximately $4.05 on the Ethereum network.

In addition to Ethereum’s impending Shanghai upgrade, the anticipated start of withdrawals from Ethereum staking contracts is driving staking in DeFi. Lido Finance, a liquid staking derivative protocol, has replaced Maker DAO as the largest DeFi platform since January.

The upcoming Shanghai upgrade to Ethereum is expected to introduce a lot of staked Ether, which could boost alternative staking protocols that promise high rewards. This hard fork of Ethereum is expected to occur later this month and will implement five Ethereum Improvement Proposals, including EIP-4895.

This proposal will allow validators to retrieve the 16 million ETH they have staked to support network security. The availability of staked Ether for withdrawal may improve market liquidity and simplify user access to their funds.

Additionally, this improvement could benefit Ethereum liquid staking systems, which aim to reduce the blockchain’s locking and staking requirements. As a result, many investors may choose liquid staking options that allow them to use liquid staking derivatives without sacrificing their staking yield.

Since the Ethereum network transitioned to proof-of-stake (PoS) to strengthen protocol security, increasing the percentage of staked Ether has become crucial. However, withdrawals are not yet available, causing many people to hesitate to bet their ETH.

A validator’s chances of being chosen to “propose” the following transaction block of Ethereum and receive network rewards increase with the amount of ETH they stake.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

