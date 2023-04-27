Ethereum ChatGPT Price Prediction – Is $2,000 or $1800 Next?

Ethereum (ETH) traders are glued to the chart, as a make-or-break bounce aiming to reclaim critical support from the 20 Day MA turns south.

With Ethereum currently consolidating at resistance, ETH price is trading on-the-fence at $1,884 (representing a 24 hour change of +0.96%).

This comes following a painful -15% retracement move, after rejection from trendline topside resistance at $2,150 saw ETH’s impressive technical rally stall.

Market hopes are now pinned to a +4% recovery bounce from ongoing consolidation levels, as bulls desperately fight to reassert position above the 20 Day MA.

Despite the downside move, April has still seen a +3.88% MoM gain for ETH, with Ether’s price structure still riding high at +57% YTD in 2023.

Much of the 2023 rally structure has been given feet by support from the 20 Day Ma – anointing the moving average as a key indicator for understanding present price movements.

Indeed, from March 13 to April 21, the 20 Day MA supported Ether on a +35% upside move, but price action has tumbled since losing critical support.

On a more positive note, ETH still trades very high above the slowly ascending 200 Day MA, giving Ether markets much needed breathing room.

Ethereum’s RSI cooled-off rapidly during the retracement move, but the indicator is struggling to stay cooled-off climbing rapidly to a middle ground signal at 49.78 with the +4% bounce.

Reflecting the battle for the 20 Day MA, Ethereum’s MACD remains strongly bearish with a worrying -23 reading.

Ethereum (ETH) On-Chain Analysis

Looking at Ethereum on-chain reveals that a major ETH accumulation window could be drawing to an end, as sell-off fears begin to mount.

Exchange Net Position Change, paints a picture of a declining 76 day ETH accumulation window in a shifting tide that seems to fuel potential concerns of an impending sell-off (an accumulation window is characterised by huge outflow in the 30D change of supply held in exchange wallets).

Netflow to/from Exchanges depicts the daily difference between inflow/outflow to exchanges, and on-chain Ether flows this week have seen wild volatility, worryingly a spike of +26,884 ETH into exchange wallets last night could indicate a downtick inbound on the STF as price action struggles to break above the 20 Day MA and short-term holders move to lock-in profits.

Whale activity (defined as wallets with 10k> ETH) provides a degree of silver lining, a two-month sell-off period by whale wallets (which saw 3% of whales sell-off their stacks) could be drawing to a close.

Typically whales sell into buy pressure, and accumulate against sell-pressure – this provides much needed optimism to a recent uptick in whale wallet addresses. The emergence of 5 new whales on the block over the past week signals whales are flipping back to accumulation.

Ethereum’s Net Unrealized Profit Loss (difference between unrealized profit and loss) has seen a fleeting period of optimism return to a shadow world of fear.

This is worrying with reference to historical Ether data, last time NUPL touched ‘optimism’ and returned to ‘fear’ was during Ether’s short-lived rally to $284 in February 2020, this was immediately followed by a near capitulative dump down to $111 before the onset of the 2021 bull market rally.

Ethereum (ETH) Has Survived Shapella Upgrade FUD

While on-chain flows provide much cause for concern, Ethereum sentiment has calmed in recent weeks, as the highly-anticipated Shapella upgrade has now passed without any major withdrawals.

Indeed, according to data from Nansen, only 3.5% of staked ETH supply is awaiting withdrawal, with the vast majority of staked ETH at an unrealised loss – it seems holders are sticking to staking rewards rather than eating losses.

Better yet, staking deposits continue to massively exceed ETH withdrawal requests with net +74,693 ETH staked over the past 24 hours, indicating it can safely be said that the Shapella sell-off FUD has passed.

Ethereum (ETH) Open Interest

In line with the recent retracement from Shapella’s rally, open interest levels have dropped off and cooled down from a significant high.

Open Interest across all exchanges has declined by -$1.85bn since the ETH rally top at $2,150 on April 15.

A closer look at Binance ETH futures paints an even more dramatic picture of ETH open interest levels dropping off, with open interest levels dropping 22% in a fortnight.

With open interest sat lower at levels reflective of ranging price action, Ethereum’s Long Short ratio remains deeply neutral with a slim margin of 50.08% long positions (taker buy).

This leaves little opportunity for market makers to profit by creating waves, and suggests that ranging is likely on the cards for Ether.

ChatGPT Makes STF Ethereum Price Prediction

As generative AI technologies increasingly enhance our ability to understand and find strong patterns in huge datasets, ChatGPT is emerging as a powerful tool for short-term price predictions.

When informed of the current market conditions detailed above, ChatGPT made a surprising short-time frame prediction for ETH price action heading into this weekend.

ChatGPT suggested that ETH could undergo a continued bounce up to $1,900 with a maximum upside target at $1,960 (a potential +3.84% move).

The AI analysis further identified $1,840 as a probable lower support level in the event of a downtick (representing a -2.5% tumble).

Overall, ChatGPT’s prediction leaves Etheruem (ETH) with a lucrative Risk: Reward ratio of 1.53 – an attractive entry with upside potential.

