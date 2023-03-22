ESG Crypto C+Charge Presale Ends in Less Than 7 Days as $3.2m Raised

As the electric vehicle (EV) market continues to surge, the demand for efficient and reliable charging infrastructure is becoming increasingly vital. One company, C+Charge, has stepped up to the challenge by developing a green crypto-powered platform aimed at making the EV charging experience faster and easier.

With $3.2 million already raised through their green crypto presale, the green crypto-focused company is set to disrupt the industry.

In a world where sustainability and environmental responsibility have become key investment criteria, C+Charge is capitalizing on the trend by utilizing blockchain technology to create a secure, transparent, and easy-to-use charging station search and information interface.

Visit C+Charge Now

Revving Up the Green Crypto Movement with Government and Corporate Backing

Recognizing the importance of improving EV charging infrastructure, the US government has allocated $2.5 billion toward the expansion of EV charging and alternative fueling infrastructure across the nation.

The investment comes at a crucial time, as J.D. Power’s Electric Vehicle Experience Public Charging Study revealed that the number of failed charging attempts in the US increased from 15% in Q1 2021 to over 21% in Q3 2022.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is also looking to address the issue and is soliciting bids for hundreds of electric charging stations along key “alternative fuel corridors” to reduce the gap between stations to no more than 50 miles.

The project will be primarily funded by the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, which is part of the 2021 infrastructure funding law.

Major corporations, such as Walmart, Google, Amazon, BMW, and Volkswagen, are also investing in EV charging infrastructure and installing charge stations for their workers and customers. In Korea, BMW is building the country’s largest EV charging station with the capacity to charge 80 vehicles simultaneously.

.@Rivian is one of the ways we’re ⚡️electrifying⚡️ our delivery fleet. We plan to have 100,000 custom electric delivery vehicles on the road by 2030. https://t.co/IaubViJDdu #EarthMonth pic.twitter.com/w6VmvoAbRx — Amazon News (@amazonnews) April 18, 2022

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, the country’s first national EV charging strategy, Charging Our Future, plans to provide EV charging stations in almost every town across the country and charging hubs every 150-200 km on main highways.

And in the UK, Tesco, Volkswagen, and Pod Point have installed 600 EV charging stations across Tesco stores nationwide, helping to save over 24,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.

C+Charge aims to leverage these global developments to ensure accurate, up-to-date location data and regular maintenance for key charging stations. By forging partnerships with various companies, C+Charge is demonstrating its commitment to improving the EV charging experience for users everywhere.

Green Crypto Collaborations Igniting a Greener Tomorrow

C+Charge has also initiated an important partnership with Flowcarbon, a sustainable crypto-blockchain platform promoting eco-friendly solutions.

This collaboration allows EV owners to earn carbon credits in the form of GNT tokens through C+Charge’s platform. These tokens can then be used to purchase environmentally friendly products and services or converted into fiat currency.

C+Charge is also extending its green crypto initiatives through a partnership with The Recharge, offering sustainable crypto staking opportunities for its community. This collaboration enables C+Charge token holders to stake their tokens with carbon credit swaps across The Recharge’s cross-chain staking platform.

In addition to these strategic partnerships, C+Charge is exploring the potential of collaborating with manufacturers of solar-powered charging pods. By promoting solar energy for EV charging facilities, the green crypto-focused company hopes to reduce the burden on conventional power grids and encourage a cleaner alternative for EV charging.

C+Charge’s Green Crypto Presale

Currently, C+Charge’s crypto presale is in its final stage, with less than seven days until the presale’s conclusion. To participate in the presale, investors must purchase a minimum of 1,000 CCHG tokens, equivalent to $23.50.

The green crypto company has already raised $3,213,430.48 out of the targeted $4,243,943, and the CCHG token is set to be listed on BitMart, the 29th largest exchange globally, on March 31.

Powering Up Profits and Sustainability

With the EV market share predicted to grow exponentially in the coming years, C+Charge is set to make a significant impact on the industry by providing a reliable, efficient, and eco-friendly charging solution for EV owners.

S&P Global Mobility forecasts that EV market share will skyrocket to 40% of all new vehicles in the US by 2030, highlighting the enormous potential for C+Charge’s green crypto platform to enhance the charging experience.

With the growing focus on sustainability and the rapid expansion of the EV market, C+Charge’s green crypto platform is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this burgeoning industry.

By offering a reliable, efficient, and eco-friendly charging solution, C+Charge is not only supporting the widespread adoption of electric vehicles but also helping to create a more sustainable world.

Visit C+Charge Now

Related: